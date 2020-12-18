10 brilliant Christmas light displays to see on P.E.I.

COVID stopped many things this year, but it could not interfere with Islanders' decorative nature come holiday season.

Once again, we asked what your favourite Christmas light displays were on P.E.I. and you answered — highlighting the extravagant work Islanders have put in to ring in the season.

Have fun!

1. Christmas woods walk, Cascumpec

Beautiful lights will guide your way. Bring a camera! (The Rochford Family Christmas Woods Walk)

If you're in the West Prince area, hop out of the car and go for a walk in this wintry woodland.

The Rochford Family Christmas Woods Walk is located at 55 Benny's Drive in Cascumpec, and you can see the lights from the road, the owners say.

The lights are on between 5 and 11 p.m. until New Year's Day, so there's still plenty of time to visit.

2. Trainor Light Show, Johnston's River

Turn your dials to 90.1FM when you get there and listen up. (Trainor Light Show)

People familiar with previous light shows in Johnston's River know Gary Woodhouse. He's done his display for years, but last year was his final hurrah.

A family living nearby wouldn't let his tradition fade out, though.

"When he posted his show for sale, we jumped on the idea," said Kim Trainor. "We were so excited to carry on his amazing show, as well as adding some of our own personal touches.

"Gary was an amazing help to us showing us the ropes… We couldn't have done it without his help."

The lightshow has music (turn your dials to 90.1FM when you get there) and is located at 340 Red Point Road in Johnston's River. It runs from 5 to 10 p.m. daily until Dec. 31.

They're also accepting money for local charities.

3. Allen Street, North Rustico

Catch the display between 5 and 11 p.m. every night, says a family member. The last day to see it is Dec. 31. (Brian McInnis)

James Gallant's display is back again, much to the delight of the countless people who venture to North Rustico to see it every year.

His show includes a donation box for the Children's Wish Foundation and his property been a hot spot to see lights during the holidays. During most of December, with COVID restrictions in place, people had to remain in their cars to take it all in and long lineups ribboned throughout the community — all waiting their turn to catch a glimpse of the lights.

People are now allowed to check it out on foot; the family merely asks that people do so safely and in limited numbers, in accordance with public health guidelines.

Catch the display between 5 and 11 p.m. every night, says a family member. The last day to see it is Dec. 31.

4. Clermont Road, Indian River

If you're in the Indian River area, this spot is worth a stop. And you should really turn up the volume.

Turn the dial to 99.1FM to experience it in full. Lights dance across the yard and bulbs flicker and pop to the tune of Christmas classics.

Barbie Murphy-Locke and her husband Wayne have been running the display since 2012 and it runs daily this December from 4 to 11 p.m.

5. Wren Drive, Stratford

Harry James's granddaughter, Madison, encouraged people to walk around the property and see the lights in the back too. (Submitted by Michele Lawlor)

The aptly named Harry James Christmas Lights Extravaganza is lighting up the season in Stratford.

The family has been putting on this display for decades in the capital region and it's a favourite for many Islanders with its sprawling lights, candy cane tree and towering treetop bulbs in all the best Christmas colours.

Located on Wren Drive, the display runs from 5 to midnight every evening until New Year's Day. James's granddaughter, Madison, encouragesd people to walk around the property and see the lights in the back too.

6. Route 17, Gaspereaux

As long as the wind doesn't misbehave, this is a great one to take the kids to.

Darren Pace has thousands of lights at his display at 3389 on Route 17 in Gaspereaux — plus more than 70 inflatables for people of all ages to enjoy.

The Grinch, Snoopy, Star Wars stormtroopers, Baby Yoda (or Grogu now, actually), and all sorts of creatures and critters are scattered across the property for people to meet.

Weather permitting, you can usually go see the inflatables from 4 to 9 p.m. For up-to-date information on hours, keep an eye on Pace's Facebook page or the P.E.I. Christmas Lights Facebook page.

7. Hunters Creek Drive, Charlottetown

Michelle Therriault's show runs every evening from 5-10 and the last show is on Christmas Day. The last day may be extended, so keep an eye on the Facebook page. (Submitted by Michele Lawlor)

The light and music show on Hunters Creek Drive in Charlottetown is another spectacle to enjoy this season.

Michelle Therriault runs it every year and it's a must-see in the capital, with lights flashing along to great holiday tunes.

Accompanying the show is a food drive to support the Salvation Army. Non-perishable food and monetary donations are being collected. The food collection is being extended until Jan. 5.

Therriault's show runs every evening from 5-10 p.m. and the last show is on Christmas Day. (The run may be extended, though, so keep an eye on the Facebook page.)

8. Pleasant Grove Road, York

Victor Clow's light show at 483 Pleasant Grove Road is a popular one, with beautiful lights dotting the property, a row of reindeer, and other animals to find.

Clow's daughter, Luanne, says the lights are on every evening from 5 to 11 p.m. and the family will keep turning them on every night throughout the season as long as people are still interested.

There is a donation box on the property for the Children's Wish Foundation.

9. Route 19, Canoe Cove

Many will know this as the same place as the living nativity, which many flock to each year to take part in and see in person. (Danielle Simone)

Chrys and Doreen Jenkins have an amazing display that they'd love people to drive through.

Located at 6452 Route 19 in Canoe Cove, the lights are on from 5 to 9 p.m. at their colourful home on the South Shore.

Many will know this as the same place that offers a Living Nativity, which many flock to each year.

There is a bucket on the property that they're using to collect donations for a local child who lives with a serious illness.

10. Morrison's Beach Road, Georgetown

"We do it just for the love of the lights," says Jennie Blackett. (Submitted by Jennie Blackett)

In eastern P.E.I., there's a stop you have to make and it's at 70 Morrison's Beach Road in Georgetown.

Jennie Blackett's family put a lot of work into their 250-foot-plus display, which has more than 60 plywood cut-outs of all sorts of Christmas characters, angels and animals.

The lights are so beautiful and bright that they illuminate the entire treeline. Blackett says the lights are turned at 5 p.m. and off around 9:30, but the cut-outs can be seen at anytime during the day too.

"We do it just for the love of the lights," she said about herself and her husband Aaron. "We both love to go looking at Christmas lights and it was a big part of growing up for both of us."

