15 dashing Christmas light displays to see on P.E.I.

If you're looking for some socially-distanced holiday activities this weekend, look no further.

We've pulled together a list of just a few of P.E.I.'s must-see Christmas light displays, in no particular order.

Keep in mind, many displays are weather dependent — so travel with care and check the P.E.I. Christmas Lights Facebook page for further updates.

Have fun!

1. Whoville! Poplar Grove

Even the Grinch would celebrate this display. (Submitted by Heather Strongman)

At 298 Little Channel Road in Poplar Grove there's a Gingerbread House to see and a yard full of Whos to meet.

The front lawn of Heather Strongman's property features characters from the iconic Christmas classic How the Grinch Stole Christmas.

You may even find the cranky green Grinch hanging out by his lair on Mount Crumpit.

2. An Enchanted Christmas at Teddys, Wellington

An Enchanted Christmas at Teddys Duration 0:56 Janice Gallant is hoping to see many out this season on her trail. 'Bundle up and enjoy!' she says. 0:56

Make your way to Wellington for an "enchanted" Christmas walk.

Located at 44 Wellington Road, the trail is open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays 5:30 to 10:30 p.m.

Janice Gallant is hoping to see many out this season on her trail.

"Bundle up and enjoy!" she said. "Please feel free to walk around the yard lit nightly."

Visit the Facebook page for more information: An Enchanted Christmas at Teddys.

3. Christmas woods walk, Cascumpec

The family's display made it on Reader's Digest Canada's list of top walk-through displays in Canada. (The Rochford Family Christmas Woods Walk)

Back again this year is the beautiful Christmas woods walk by the Rochford family in Cascumpec.

Strings of lights guide your path through a winter paradise.

The family is asking people to park along the grass on Benny's Drive, and to come back another time if there is no where left to park.

The family's display even made it on Reader's Digest Canada's list of top walk-through displays in Canada. The lights are on from to 10 p.m.

4. Trainor Light Show, Johnston's River

The show starts daily at 5 p.m. and goes until around 11 p.m. (Submitted by Kimberly Ellen)

Now this one is a show you turn up loud.

The Trainor Light Show in Johnston's River is a display of dancing lights and tunes.

The show starts daily at 5 and goes until around 11 p.m. and can be heard from your car on 90.1 FM.

They're also collecting donations for local charities, and Santa has been known to make an appearance.

5. Pleasant Grove Road, York

Last year Victor Clow raised over $3,600 for the charity, and the family is hoping to top that this year. (Luanne Doucette/Facebook)

What's Christmas without Victor Clow's light show in York?

The annual tradition is an Island favourite, not just for the brilliant lights but to raise money for the Children's Wish Foundation. Last year, Clow raised over $3,600 for the charity — and the family is hoping to top that this year.

Clow's daughter Luanne said her dad "loves to see the children, he loves watching people walk around … it's just a pure joy to see the smile on his face."

Clow will have the display up until Jan. 6 or so. The address is 483 Pleasant Grove Road.

6. Clermont Road, Indian River

Clermont Road, Indian River Duration 0:41 Barbie Murphy-Locke and her husband love setting this up each year and usually keep the light and audio show running until at least New Year's Day. 0:41

When you pull up to 1235 Clermont Road in Indian River, turn the dial to 99.1 FM and crank up the volume.

Barbie Murphy-Locke and her husband Wayne usually keep the light and audio show running until at least New Year's Day.

Murphy-Locke said she's "super excited" this year because her neighbours joined in, and now "their house flickers to the beat of our[s] so it's bigger and better than before."

The show starts around 4:30 and goes to 10:15 p.m.

7. 493 Route 103, Darnley

As with all inflatable displays, it's weather dependent — so keep an eye on their Facebook page to see if the fun is on hold for the evening. (Lights Display at Stewart House)

About a 10-minute drive from Kensington is a setup that comes alive every evening, with a guided path, fire table and many kid-favourite characters.

The display is at 493 Route 103 in Darnley and has over 60 inflatables.

Parking is available across the road. As with all inflatable displays, it's weather dependent — so keep an eye on their Facebook page.

8. Allen Street, North Rustico

The lights are on starting at 5 p.m. and go to 10 every night. (Brian McInnis)

James Gallant's setup is one most Islanders know very well.

Located on Allen Street in North Rustico, it's impossible to miss.

The lights are on starting at 5 and go to 10 p.m.

As is tradition, there is a donation box on site for the Children's Wish Foundation.

Asked how he's feeling about the season, he simply says: "Feeling good."

9. Amanda Drive, Charlottetown

Liam Kearney's family is taking donations for the Canadian Cancer Society on site, or people can donate online. (Submitted by Liam Kearney)

Liam Kearney's Christmas setup is a cute one to catch on Amanda Drive in Charlottetown.

It has big inflatable figures and lights that would absolutely make the Griswolds proud.

They're also taking donations for the Canadian Cancer Society on site, or people can donate online.

10. Hunters Creek Drive, Charlottetown

The show starts every evening at 5 and goes until 10. (Christmas Light and Sound Show Food Drive/Facebook)

Lightgazers will be happy to hear this Charlottetown display is back.

The light and sound show at 116 Hunters Creek Drive is a staple in the area, and raises money each year for the Salvation Army. They're collecting non-perishables too.

The show starts every evening at 5 and goes until 10 p.m. Tune in to 89.5 FM when you arrive to soak up the whole experience.

11. Wren Drive, Stratford

With reindeer, hanging candy canes, winding stings of lights like vines through the trees, this display is one to always put on your list of visits. (Submitted by Michele Lawlor)

The Harry James Christmas Lights Extravaganza lives up to its name. Every. Single. Year.

Located at 7 Wren Drive in Stratford, the display features reindeer, hanging candy canes, and winding strings of lights like vines through the trees.

Granddaughter Madison James said the family is happy to put it on again, and that Harry specifically "is very excited! … He adds new lights every year."

They're encouraging people to get out and walk about on the property, and check out the backyard too.

12. 44 Marianne Drive, North River

The lights and music are on from 4:30 p.m. to 11 every evening and the show runs until Jan. 2. (Submitted by Thane Kennedy)

Thane Kennedy's property in North River is ready to rock the holidays.

There's music, lights, and a countdown clock on the front lawn that's ticking down the time to the big day.

He said he and the family had a blast putting up the display, but joked that "the kids would still like me to add more to the decorations."

The lights and music are on from 4:30 to 11 p.m. and the show runs until Jan. 2.

This is the family's second year putting up the display.

"It was so much fun doing it last year that we decided to make it a new family tradition," Kennedy said.

"The kids, my wife and I really love seeing the enjoyment that all the people get when they come by and view our family Christmas creation."

13. Route 17, Gaspereaux

To be in the know about cancellations and when he's open, stay tuned to the P.E.I. Christmas Lights Facebook page. (Submitted by Darren Pace)

Darren Pace's inflatable collection will be blown up and visible all throughout the holiday season, along with thousands of lights to boot.

He's happy to do it, but he always wrestles with nature.

"I have to fight with the wind and weather here every day," he said. "I have lost 11 [inflatables] so far this year."

That's become common for Pace as he does whatever he can to get his nearly 100 inflatables up and running.

Stay tuned to the P.E.I. Christmas Lights Facebook page for details and weather updates.

14. Route 19, Canoe Cove

The lights are on every evening here in Canoe Cove. (Danielle Simone)

Chrys and Doreen Jenkins are inviting people to drive through their property again this year.

Located at Located at 6452 Route 19 in Canoe Cove, the property is known for hosting the Drive-Thru Living Nativity — which this year raised over $18,000 for Lennon House.

Doreen said "the lights are on every evening if people just want to get the Christmas spirit — weather pending."

15. Morrison's Beach Road, Georgetown

Jennie Blackett's display has all sorts of characters to find. (Submitted by Jennie Blackett)

Jennie Blackett's setup at 70 Morrison's Beach Road is a wonderful sight.

Her family's display has all sorts of characters to find, and against the backdrop of a brilliantly lit treeline it's a display that you have to see.

"It's taking up a lot of space in the yard now," Blackett said, adding that they've improved the display since last year with a "big beautiful tree that plays music" among other things.

Blackett has done a lot of work for P.E.I.'s Christmas lights community. She wrangled together a comprehensive list of places from tip-to-tip where Islanders can catch a local setup.

Here is her list of places on Google Maps.