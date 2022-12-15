17 rockin' Christmas light displays to see on P.E.I.

Islanders love getting into the holiday spirit, and the province-wide tradition of dashing to see the biggest, brightest displays of Christmas lights is a fan favourite.

As always, we've pulled together a short list of some of the must-see light shows and displays across Prince Edward Island.

A very important reminder when reading this story: each of the displays and available times are totally dependent on weather.

So travel safely and keep an eye on the P.E.I. Christmas Lights Facebook page for updates and hours. The Facebook group is very responsive and eager to help.

Happy trails!

The Stratford Community Garden has been decorated in honour of Harry James. (Jane Robertson/CBC)

Harry James and his incredible light display legacy will live on in Stratford.

The 81 year old known for his Christmas displays and his community involvement died in May of this year. In his honour, friends and neighbours put up Christmas lights after he'd passed.

To carry on his tradition, the Town of Stratford has put his lights on display for all to see at the local community gardens.

The lights come on around 4:45 p.m. each day and shut off at 10 p.m.

There is parking on both sides of the street, and both locations have lights — however the Harry James lights are on the Stratford Community Gardens side.

Minions, Will Ferrell, the Griswolds, Mickey Mouse — you'll find them all here at Liam Kearney's property in East Royalty in Charlottetown.

With 28,000 lights and 30 inflatables, this display is sure to set the holiday vibe for the family.

And the best part? If you make a donation during your visit it all goes toward the Canadian Cancer Society.

As with all displays, whether or not the display is on depends on the weather — so keep an eye on the P.E.I. Christmas House Light Display Facebook page.

(Julia Ramsay/Facebook)

If you're on the Gard Road in Mill River East, you can't miss him — a titan-sized Santa whose nape is higher than a house.

You'd be lucky to be knee high to the big fella, as the inflatable Kris Kringle looks over West Prince like a lighthouse.

If you want to catch a glimpse of him, stay tuned to Julia Ramsay's Facebook page because whether or not he's up really depends on the wind.

"He can't handle anything more than 10-11 km/hr wind gusts and I live on a hill off the water," Ramsay said. "I always update my public Facebook status pinned to the top of my page every morning if he is up or down, and in the evenings I update it again if he goes up."

(An Enchanted Christmas at Teddys/Facebook)

Go for a picturesque family stroll through this property in Wellington.

Running from roughly 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. every night, An Enchanted Christmas at Teddy's is a favourite walk in the woods for many in the Wellington area.

The owner says for anyone with mobility issues there is a walker and wheelchair available on-site.

(The Rochford Family Christmas Woods Walk/Facebook)

We're going back-to-back here with fun family walks in Prince County that people just adore.

The Rochford Family Christmas Woods Walk was on Reader's Digest Canada's list of top walk-through displays in Canada last year, and for good reason.

The lights pull you through a snowy walk in the Island woods, and on weekends (again, weather dependent) there's a fire pit for people to enjoy. The display runs 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. every evening, and while the owners aren't taking donations they say "the local food bank would be a great place to donate."

What's a Christmas without Whos? There's a whole village to see.

From Cindy Loo to the Grinch, there's characters a plenty and the odd Christmas tree.

You'll find it at 298 Little Channel Rd. in Poplar Grove.

It goes from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. every evening, you'll be happy you drove.

7. Allen Street, North Rustico

(Brian McInnis)

A true centrepiece of the Christmas light season, James Gallant's lights in North Rustico are something you've got to see.

You'll find this one on Allen Street, and it's easy to find — just look for the property that's lit up like a runway.

Hundreds of Islanders drive by this house over the holidays to see the Gallant family's Christmas display, which runs from about 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. every night.

There's also a donation box on site for the Children's Wish Foundation.

(Jenene Wooldridge/Facebook)

If you missed the drive-thru Living Nativity, don't worry because you can still visit and tour through the amazing lights on this property in Canoe Cove.

Chrys and Doreen Jenkins are inviting people to come by and see the spectacle, every evening between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Jenkins said "the lights are on every evening if people just want to get the Christmas spirit — weather pending."

(Submitted by Kimberly Ellen)

Located at 340 Red Point Rd. in Johnstons River, this is one display you'll love listening to.

Turn your radio dials to 90.1 FM and listen in as lights bounce to the music. It starts daily around 5 p.m. and goes until around 10 p.m.

There's a collection box at the end of the driveway for Santa's Angel's. If you're lucky, you may even get a visit from Santa himself.

(Lights Display at Stewart House/Facebook)

Kids will love seeing all their favourite inflatables up close at this display in Darnley.

There are dozens of inflatables to see, and sometimes Santa drops by to hand out candy canes — so be on the lookout!

"You are welcome to walk through the display, but please stay on the path," the Facebook page says.

"There are a lot of strings and ropes holding down the inflatables that are easy to trip on."

Clermont Road, Indian River Duration 0:41 Barbie Murphy-Locke and her husband love setting this up each year and usually keep the light and audio show running until at least New Year's Day.

Wayne Locke and Barbie Murphy-Locke love putting this one on.

Every year before it's up and running people often ask the family to tell everybody when it's on, because the light show — which blinks and shines to Christmas music classics — is a tradition for many.

The light show runs from 4:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. each night and they have even more lights this year than before.

(Kelsie Handrahan/Facebook)

At the tip of West Prince, this photogenic property is worth the visit.

The house is lit up in white and amber colours, while a path winds around the trees giving walkers an inviting Christmas glow.

The Church Street property has the lights on from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. each night, sometimes later depending on how many people are around.

(Kim Kennedy/Facebook)

Kim and Thane Kennedy love dressing up their property in North River, and often get their decorations right to the tip-top of the trees.

There are elves, reindeer, Santa and many other things to see.

For an extra challenge, try counting all the beautiful candy canes on their property.

14. Morrisons Beach Road, Georgetown

(Jennie Blackett/Facebook)

Jennie Blackett's property has all sorts of interesting characters to find, and kids can spend the evening here greeting them all.

Each year, Blackett does a lot of work for the P.E.I.'s Christmas lights community and has, once again, wrangled together a comprehensive list of places from tip-to-tip where Islanders can catch a local light display.

Her map is at the bottom of this article.

15. Ninth Street, Slemon Park

(Denis Corriveau/Facebook)

Denis Corriveau's property is all ready for the season, with inflatables right by the road for walkers and drivers to see.

There are lights strung up, down and around the house with all-time Christmas characters waving at everyone who comes by.

16. Pleasant Grove Road, York

(Luanne Doucette/Facebook)

Victor Clow's amazing light display is back once again, and looking to raise over $4,000 for the Children's Wish Foundation.

His lights come on every night around 5 p.m. and it's a display many Islanders look forward to each year.

"It's just amazing the work he puts into this," his daughter Luanne Doucette said. "He loves every minute of it. He loves to see the children, he loves watching people walk around it. It's just a pure joy to see the smile on his face."

The light display should be up until around Jan. 6.

(Donnie Aitken/Facebook)

Donnie Aitkin's property in Souris is as shiny as can be.

The display can be seen every evening from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and the family says people are more than welcome to walk through the yard.

"Just be careful of all the cords," they say.