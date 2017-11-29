Salvation Army gearing up for Christmas kettle campaign

With the holiday season around the corner, officials with the Salvation Army are hoping people get into the giving spirit.

The Christmas kettle campaign, one of Canada's largest and most recognizable annual charitable events, starts Thursday in Charlottetown.

Donations provide food and toys for vulnerable families and help fund programs offered by the organization.

"It supports a lot of the community services that the Salvation Army provides, from children's programs to Bedford MacDonald House," said Gerry Cranford, campaign co-ordinator for P.E.I.

Money from the fundraiser helps the organization put on other campaigns like Coats for Kids.

"The funds that we get on the kettles all stays in Charlottetown and it is generally distributed through all these programs," Cranford said.

(Angela Walker/CBC)

This year there are eight kettles located in places like the Confederation Court Mall, Canadian Tire and Sobeys in Stratford, West Royalty and on Allen Street.

Those stations are worked by volunteers in two-hour shifts and Cranford said the campaign could use some more volunteers this year.

Last year, there were 1,376 two-hour shifts, and Cranford said there are roughly 250 shifts to fill this year.

Those looking to volunteer can call the Salvation Army, Cranford said.

The campaign ends at 2 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

Last year, the campaign generated $110,000 in the Charlottetown area. This year's goal is $120,000, he said.

"I think everybody has a bit of a soft spot in their hearts for the Salvation Army," Cranford said.

