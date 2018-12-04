New book tells stories of 2 times Christmas was almost cancelled on P.E.I.

The Christmas season has always been a special time for David Goss.

The New Brunswick native isn't quite sure how his parents were able to "pull it off" with little means but looks back on his childhood Christmases with great fondness.

"We were poor but we didn't know it. Christmas was a highlight," he said.

Now Islanders have the chance to trace East Coast holiday traditions with Goss's new book, Christmas in Atlantic Canada.

Christmas almost cancelled

The book explores holiday stories from each of the four Atlantic provinces.

That includes tales of the two occasions when Christmas almost didn't happen on P.E.I.

Goss said it was a close call in 1885 in Charlottetown when several cases of smallpox were reported. Within days dozens more cases were discovered.

Measures were taken across the country to try and prevent the spread of the Spanish flu. This clipping from the Winnipeg Evening Tribune on Oct. 16, 1918, announced new public health measures. This one came on top of an earlier ban public gatherings and school closures. (Winnipeg Evening Tribune/University of Manitoba Archives)

Local schools, churches and shops were closed to prevent the illness from spreading but were reopened by the middle of December — avoiding the cancellation of Christmas.

Islanders had another close call in 1918 when the Spanish flu pandemic spread across Canada, P.E.I. and the other Atlantic provinces. Public gathering places in Charlottetown were closed for nearly one month before they opened again in early November.

Wish lists sent around the world

The book also tells the story of the Atlantic children who put wish lists on Christmas trees between the 1930s and 1950s, which were headed for export.

The wish lists were sent in the hope they would reach an affluent person on the other side of the world who might send a gift or two back to the child.

I just got more and more immersed in the topic and began collecting more and more material. — David Goss

Goss was able to get in touch with people who once put their very own wish list on a Christmas tree, including one man who sent a note that ended up in Detroit.

"The next year the family from Detroit decided to go and see where this boy was living."

The family visited the boy's hometown of Miramichi, N.B., where the boy joined the family on a drive through the community as neighbours waved to them along the street, almost like a parade, Goss said.

Becoming an expert on Christmas

Goss has built a wealth of knowledge on the topic of Christmas in Atlantic Canada.

"I became known in Saint John as somewhat of an expert on Christmas," he said.

He became involved in various community events during the holiday season through workshops at public libraries or at church.

"I just got more and more immersed in the topic and began collecting more and more material," he said.

"One thing just led to the other. And all this accumulation led to the book."

