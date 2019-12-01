Christmas craft fairs are back! Here's where to find them on P.E.I.

After the pandemic cancelled many craft fairs across P.E.I. in 2020, this year they're back and brimming with products made locally by friends and neighbours.

Here's where to find some of them. All times are local.

Victorian Christmas Market

The annual outdoor Victorian Christmas Market is going ahead in Charlottetown this Friday through Sunday.

Browse the outdoor kiosks at this weekend's Victorian Christmas market in Charlottetown. (Rosemary Fleming/Twitter)

Market hours are Friday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

"Market attendees can expect Whoville-inspired decor, carollers, horse and wagon rides, live music, hot cocoa, fire pits, live ice sculpting and plenty of chances to shop for locally-made goods this Christmas," its Facebook page says.

For more information check out the market's Facebook page.

A P.E.I. Vax Pass will not be required.

57 years and counting! The P.E.I. Crafts Council Christmas Craft Fair at the Delta Convention Centre features more than 40 vendors. (Submitted by the P.E.I. Crafts Council )

P.E.I. Crafts Council

This year marks the P.E.I. Crafts Council's 57th year running its popular Christmas Craft Fair.

Once again, it will be held at the Delta Convention Centre on the Charlottetown waterfront.

The fair goes on Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $5.

More info is available on the fair's Facebook page.

Belfast Christmas Craft Fair

P.E.I. Finance Minister Darlene Compton made this Christmas tree of upcycled jewelry. Find this and more at the Belfast Historical Society's annual Christmas Craft Fair at the Belfast Rec Centre on Saturday. (Belfast Historical Society/Facebook)

The Belfast Historical Society will hold its Christmas Craft Fair at the Belfast Rec Centre on Saturday only from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., with a storm date of Sunday.

"There will be a variety of local vendors with something for everyone, as well as a draw for several gift baskets," the event's Facebook page said.

Check out the page for more information.

Indigenous Artisans Christmas Market

Mi'kmaq Printing and Design will be selling their popular lines of clothing at the craft fair Saturday. Kwe' is Mi'kmaw for hello. (Nancy Russell/CBC)

On Saturday at the Confederation Centre of the Arts, the very first Indigenous Artisans Christmas Market will happen from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

See and purchase authentic Indigenous artwork by local artisans.

The market "will bring over 30 Indigenous Artisans from across the Mi'kmaw territory of Epekwitk together to share their history, art and culture" the Indigenous Tourism Association of P.E.I.'s Facebook page said.

Expect unique and beautiful jewlery, quillwork, T-shirts and other products from Mi'kmaq Printing and Design, photography prints and more.

Masks will be required and you will need to show proof of vaccination, organizers said.

Souris Christmas Craft & Bake Fair

The Souris craft fair has been going for 41 years. It's being held at St. Mary's Hall on Main Street this weekend.

Hours are Friday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

There will be 24 vendors selling homemade items. The crafters will be making a basket of goodies for a door prize.

Admission is $2. More on the event's Facebook page.

Peake's Wharf Christmas Village

There will be shopping, entertainment and carolling outside at the Peake's Wharf Christmas village until Dec. 19. (Ian Carter)

This is less of a craft fair per se, but there are still plenty of locally-made products on offer this weekend and through until Christmas at the Peake's Wharf Christmas Village.

Normally the waterfront shops at Peakes Quay are boarded up in October, but this year, a dozen are opening their doors for the holidays for the first time.

The village is open Fridays and Saturdays from noon to 8 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m.

More on the event's Facebook page.

Etsy Holiday Market

Some of the handmade goodies on offer at the Etsy Team P.E.I. Holiday Market next weekend at the Murphy Centre on Richmond Street. (South Shore Soaps)

Next weekend, take in the annual Etsy holiday market at Murphy's Community Centre (the former Basilica Rec Centre) on Richmond Street.

Vendors are some of the Island's artisans who market their wares through the popular online platform Etsy.

It's happening Saturday Dec. 4 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday Dec. 5 from noon to 5 p.m.

Admission is $5 and supports Etsy Team P.E.I.'s small business grants. Kids 12 and under get in free. Admission is good for both days.

More info on the event's Facebook page.

Farmer's Market Artisan Christmas Markets

There's free admission for the annual artisan markets at the Charlottetown Farmer's Market Co-Operative in Charlottetown for the next three Sundays. (Sara Fraser/CBC)

The Charlottetown Farmer's Market will open its doors the first three Sundays in December for their annual Christmas markets.

Along with some of the market's regular vendors, artisans from across the Island will showcase their unique work.

Admission is free. More on the event's Facebook page.

Christmas In The Villages 2021

In Murray Harbour and Murray River area "down East" in P.E.I., take in the annual Christmas in The Villages craft fair next weekend, Friday Dec. 3 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday Dec. 4 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Hit up five different venues including Mill + Birch, Salvage Gardens, Northumberland Arena, Memorial United and Murray Harbour Farmers Market.

The fair also has a new promotion: visit each venue and obtain a stamp, and get a ballot for a basket with up to $250 in local products and services.

More details on the event's Facebook page.