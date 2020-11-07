Group providing Christmas hampers to P.E.I. families in need seeks cash donations

The West Prince Christmas Hampers group is switching things up this year with a greater emphasis on cash donations.

The money will go toward paying for food boxes being purchased from local grocery stores.

Over the last four years, the group has provided Christmas hampers for Island families in need.

"With the COVID pandemic and different restrictions in place, we realized that first priority was to make sure that we could get hampers out no matter what was happening, knowing that we couldn't really rely on food drives or a lot of volunteers going out," said Corina Bolo, chair of the group.

"We really needed to streamline our efforts. So this year we've ordered pre-packed boxes of groceries."

Some of the donations are shown for the 2016 Christmas hampers in West Prince. (Submitted by West Prince Christmas Hampers Group)

About 250 hampers were distributed in the West Prince area last year.

"We have some great producers in the area that are donating apples, potatoes, onions, turnips and carrots," she said, adding a turkey will also be included. "That will form the basis of the hampers."

However, she said things can be altered to meet specific requirements.

Monetary donations will go toward adding items like milk and eggs, Bolo said.

"This is going beyond Christmas dinner, we are looking at approximately a week's worth of food."

Bolo said there are several ways to donate, including e-transfers. People can also contact Bolo to arrange to have a donation picked up.

