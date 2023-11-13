P.E.I. food banks prepare for greater need as Christmas approaches

Mike MacDonald sees the lineups outside the Charlottetown food bank getting longer and longer each day and with Christmas approaching, and the added financial pressure on families the season brings, he doesn't see it getting any better any time soon.

That's why he's expecting a greater demand this year for Christmas hampers — boxes of food to make a turkey dinner and other supplies gathered from donations.

There is a 27 per cent increase in the number of people using the services of the Upper Room Hospitality Ministry, said MacDonald, the executive director.

It handed out 600 hampers last year, and is preparing for up to 850 this year.

Not all will be regular clients of the food bank.

"Christmas brings other struggles and people have a tough time at Christmas," MacDonald said.

"So you don't have to be, you know, a client of the food bank to get a Christmas hamper and we just ask people to come in and register with us so that we have an idea of how many we need and we can get them prepared ahead of time."

Helped more than 1,000 people

Corina Bolo, chair of West Prince Christmas hampers group, is also expecting increased demand.

The group, a subcommittee of the Caring Cupboard food bank, gave out 339 hampers of different sizes last year, helping more than 1,000 people — 37 per cent of which were children, she said.

Christmas hamper need will 'no doubt' be higher this year, says official Duration 1:05 Featured Video Corina Bolo, chair of West Prince Christmas hampers group, says they've ordered extra groceries because the need keeps going up.

"We are estimating that our requests are going to go up quite a bit — as much as a third maybe — compared to the previous year, so that's what we're trying to gear towards. But what we can provide always depends on the generosity of the community."

The group has depot locations in Alberton, Bloomfield/O'Leary, Tignish and Tyne Valley. They try to fill the hampers with food for a Christmas dinner as well as a week's worth of groceries and some toys for kids.

Their clients may be seasonal workers who are unemployed at this time of year, Bolo said, or simply people struggling with the rising cost of food and other life necessities.

You hear the stories from families and you just see what's going on around you and know that people are struggling. — Corina Bolo

"We are hopeful and we're stepping out in faith that we will be able to meet the needs. But it is a concern when you look around and you hear the stories from families and you just see what's going on around you and know that people are struggling. And that goes for donators, as well."

Farmers have been donating food, she said, and businesses and individuals have made cash donations that will be used to purchase items.

Bolo hopes there will be enough for everybody.

"It's hard to find that balance of excitement, like those of us that are in this are in it because we care for our the people in our community and we know that Christmas, we want that to be a happy time for families and financial stress can certainly be a factor in making it a less than than happy time. So if we can help that in that way, that's what we're here for."

Bolo is asking families to register for a Christmas hamper by Dec. 5. The Upper Room's registration closes on Dec. 1.