Rain, wind could disrupt Christmas Eve travel, says special weather statement

P.E.I. could be in for a storm Friday night into Christmas Eve, but not the kind that brings a white Christmas.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Friday afternoon and Saturday.

It is too early provide specifics, but the potential exists for strong winds and significant amounts of rain, enough to cause problems for people travelling.

CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin said the storm is moving toward the Maritimes a little faster than expected.

"Saturday doesn't look as bad as it did yesterday but Friday night looks worse," she said.

The statement says storm surges are also possible on Saturday during high tide.

Rain and wind are forecast to start Friday afternoon and continue into Saturday. The strongest winds will blow overnight, said Simpkin.

The forecast high for Saturday is 8 C. As the system moves out Saturday afternoon temperatures will fall, however, with an overnight low of -3 C and a chance of flurries. Temperatures will be steady into Christmas Day with a continuing chance of flurries.

In advance of the storm, Wednesday and Thursday, Islanders can expect to see some sunshine.

"We've got two days to relax and get everything we need to get done before we see this Friday storm system coming our way," said Simpkin.

This same storm system is expected to cause travel problems in Ontario and Quebec on Thursday.