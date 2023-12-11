Christmas Day and Boxing Day: What's open and closed on P.E.I.
Most business and services on Prince Edward Island will be closed for the statutory holidays tied to the Christmas weekend.
Some Shoppers Drug Marts will be open on Christmas Day; check before you go
Christmas Day and Boxing Day, Dec. 25 and 26, are statutory holidays on P.E.I. Most business and services will be closed.
Here is a partial listing of what is and is not operating; call in advance or check the relevant website if you want to patronize a business or use a service not on this list.
- Provincial offices, including Access P.E.I. locations, will be closed Dec. 25-26.
- All P.E.I. Liquor and P.E.I. Cannabis stores will be open Dec. 24 from noon to 5 p.m., and closed Dec. 25-26.
- Municipal offices in Charlottetown and Summerside will be closed Dec. 25-26.
- Atlantic Superstores will be closed Dec. 25-26.
- Sobeys stores will be closed Dec. 25-26.
- Brighton Clover Farm in Charlottetown will be closed Christmas Day, reopening Boxing Day.
- Mt. Edward Grocery in Charlottetown will be closed from Dec. 25-31.
- All Murphy's Pharmacy locations will be closed Christmas Day. Some, including Cornwall, Kensington, Stratford, Parkdale, Queen Street and Kinlock, will be open on Boxing Day, with hours varying depending on the location.
- The Shoppers Drug Marts at 403 University Ave. and 675 University Ave. in Charlottetown will be open Dec. 25 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Dec. 26 from 10 a.m. to midnight.
- Confederation Court Mall will be open Dec. 24 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. but closed Dec. 25-26. The Shoppers Drug Mart in the mall is closed Dec. 25 but will open Dec. 26 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- The County Fair Mall will be open Dec. 24 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. but closed Dec. 25-26.
- Royalty Crossing, the former Charlottetown Mall, will be closed Dec. 25-26.
- Lawtons Drugs locations will be closed on Christmas Day, but will reopen on Boxing Day.
- P.E.I. Public Libraries, including the Charlottetown Learning Centre, will be closed Dec. 24-26.
- Curbside garbage normally collected on Dec. 25 will be collected on Dec. 30. Garbage will be collected as scheduled on Dec. 26.
- T3 Transit city transit will not operate Dec. 25-26. Maritime Bus will not operate Dec. 25 but will be running Dec. 26.
- Canada Post will not have delivery service Dec. 25-26.