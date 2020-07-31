Christmas and Boxing Day: What's open and closed on P.E.I.

Many Prince Edward Island businesses and services will be closed on Christmas and Boxing Day, which are statutory holidays in Canada.

Due to the holidays falling on a weekend, some may have days off on Monday and Tuesday, as well.

Restaurants and bars might remain open over the holidays, but it's a good idea to check with your favourite spot before heading out for dinner, especially with the COVID-19 pandemic leading to reduced opening times and capacity.

As well as on Dec. 25 and 26, some businesses will also be shut or have reduced hours on Dec. 24.

And something to remember if respiratory symptoms show up: Islanders looking for a COVID-19 test may not be able to get one on Christmas Day. COVID-19 testing clinics at Borden-Carleton, Slemon Park and Charlottetown will close at noon on Dec. 24 and remain closed Christmas Day. The Charlottetown clinic will reopen at 8 a.m. on Boxing Day.

More details on testing hours of operation can be found here .

Here is a list of what's open and closed for some of the Island's main businesses and public services: