Former NHLer Chris Nilan talks about addiction, and Island students hang on every word

Former NHL player Chris Nilan was on Prince Edward Island Friday paying visits to Charlottetown high schools — but he wasn't here to just talk hockey.

Students packed into the bleachers in the gym at Colonel Gray High School as Nilan shared stories about his personal battles with drug and alcohol addiction.

Nilan started his 13-year NHL career with the Montreal Canadiens, earning himself the nickname "Knuckles" Nilan for his toughness on the ice. But he said when he retired in 1992, his addiction quickly took over.

He opened up about his struggle, telling students about his abuse of alcohol, prescription pain medication and eventually heroin.

I just hope they understand that addiction is real, it can happen to anybody. — Chris Nilan

"I think when they hear the story of someone and what happened to them they certainly get captivated by it and listen to it," Nilan said.

"I just try and let kids know what happened to me, how it could easily happen to them — so you have to watch out for yourself. It's difficult enough growing up, when you put drugs in the mix even more so."

Candid with students

Nilan was candid with the students, sparing few details as he recounted how addiction took over his life.

When Nilan retired from the NHL after 13 years he struggled with addiction, but says he has been sober for eight years. (Brittany Spencer/CBC)

He told them he finally hit an all-time low and how his friend and teammate Bob Gainey convinced him to get the help he needed.

Nilan said he's been sober for eight years and now hosts his own radio show in Montreal. He's been travelling to speak to schools and sports teams, using his own experience to help others.

"It helps me to stay focused and grounded and just knowing where I want to be in my life," Nilan said. "I just hope they understand that addiction is real, it can happen to anybody and you know have the courage to stand on your own two feet and make those decisions not to go down that road."

Nilan also stopped by Charlottetown Rural high school to share his story with students. Earlier this year he spent time with young hockey teams on the Island to raise awareness about the dangers of drug use and the pressures they may face as young athletes.

New perspective

Students were excited to hear the former NHL player speak — but few expected how powerful his words would be. The crowd was silent as Nilan spoke, hanging on every word.

'It really wasn't like any presentation about drugs we've ever had before,' says Grade 11 student Christina Muise. (Brittany Spencer/CBC)

Grade 11 student Christina Muise said his stories gave her a new perspective on addiction and how drastically it can change a life.

"It really wasn't like any presentation about drugs we've ever had before. A lot of the time it's just like — drugs are bad for you, you shouldn't do them, this is what it can do to you," she said. "But he really wasn't there to tell us 'you shouldn't do them, it's bad for you.' He was there to just share his experience with them and kind of show us really what it can do."

'Hearing someone's personal story made the difference for me,' says Grade 11 student Isaac McCardle. (Brittany Spencer/CBC)

Isaac McCardle, also in Grade 11, said Nilan's personal stories helped him understand addiction and struggles with mental health in way he hadn't before.

"We got to hear from a person who was talking about their own life experiences, and I think you can really connect a lot more with that than when you're hearing more statistics and stuff from experts. Really, hearing someone's personal story made the difference for me," McCardle said.

