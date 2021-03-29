Dog food sauce wins UPEI entrepreneurship prize

A team of UPEI students is hoping winning an entrepreneurship prize is just the first step on the road to success after graduation.

Student Andrew Weeks is part of the Chow Time team, one of three winners of the first UPEI Panther Pitch. Chow Time created kibble drizzle, a sauce that can be added to dry dog food.

"The point of it is to give a little bit more care and nurture to your pup," said Weeks.

"Same as you put a sauce on, whether it be your potatoes or fries, ketchup for your fries or whatever. It entices picky dogs to eat."

The Chow Time team has been working 18 months on the project. That included a lot more than just developing a shelf-ready product with the help of BioFoodTech, which provides professional technical services to food and bioprocessing companies.

Andrew Weeks and his partners have been working on Chow Time for about 18 months. (UPEI)

Entrepreneurship Prof. Matthew Pauley said the judges took note of the breadth of Chow Time's work, and not just on the product itself. Also, how to brand it, how to distribute it, and even talking with people at the Atlantic Veterinary College about how to position it in the market.

"We're certainly impressed with Chow Time Pet Food and what they brought to the competition," said Pauley.

'Phenomenal opportunity'

This is the first year for the UPEI Panther Pitch competition. It is made possible with support from the Harry W. MacLauchlan Entrepreneurship Program. Each of the three winners is guaranteed $5,000, and up to $45,000 is available every year to support the businesses.

The prize comes not just with money, but the winners will also be assigned mentors to help them advance their business.

The program is a huge bonus for young entrepreneurs, said Pauley, who typically don't have easy access to capital.

"It's a phenomenal opportunity that the MacLauchlan family has provided for entrepreneurship at UPEI," he said.

Chow Time is well along its business path. Its online store goes live on Friday.

