Choose to Challenge podcast marks International Women's Day on P.E.I.

The P.E.I. Advisory Council on the Status of Women is celebrating International Women's Day with a series of podcasts featuring prominent Island women discussing how they are challenging the status quo.

Each of the five episodes features a different host and guest.

In episode one, UPEI Student Union vice-president academic and external Malak Nassar interviews her predecessor Sweta Daboo, who is now executive director of the P.E.I. Coalition for Women in Government.

"I tried to frame the questions as broadly as possible so we could have the best conversation we can," said Nassar.

That conversation covered a wide range of subjects, she said, from internalized misogyny and being women of colour, to some of the social inequalities highlighted by the pandemic.

They also talked about top-to-bottom and bottom-to-top empowerment.

"Starting change by those in society who are both at the grassroots level and those who are at the top of the food chain, who already have positions and privilege and the larger ability to make change," said Nassar, who recommends tuning into the podcast for a better understanding of how that works.

"Sweta does a great job talking about that."

The other episodes in the series feature:

Julie Bull with Debbie Langston.

Marie Burge with Josie Baker.

Marie Antoinette Pangan with Farahnaz Rezaei.

Michelle Arsenault with Marine Ernoult.

You can find the podcast on the Status of Women Facebook page or by searching Choose to Challenge wherever you get your podcasts.

The council says if the podcasts are well received there could be more episodes.

More from CBC P.E.I.