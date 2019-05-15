Fish and clips: Chip Shack in Charlottetown filming for food show

A crew from the Food Network will be filming Wednesday and Thursday at The Chip Shack in Charlottetown.

The segment will be featured on a show called Big Food Bucket List, where host John Catucci goes across North America and tastes unique dishes.

Chip Shack owner Caron Prins says she was contacted a couple of months ago by one of the producers to see if she would be interested.

"We're very excited," Prins said.

She said she jumped at the chance and has a number of customers who have volunteered to be on hand during the filming.

The only downside is that the business will have to be closed during the two days of taping, she said.

"We're nervous of being closed for two days and upsetting people, because I love my locals you know, but the filming part I think it is just going to be fun," she said.

Maritime dishes

The Chip Shack episode will feature two maritime dishes.

"I have fries with the works, this is what they chose, which is an Island tradition. And my lobster poutine," she said.

Prins said her fries with the works feature ground pork and beef, peas and carrots, onions, cheese curds and gravy on top of fries. The lobster poutine is fresh P.E.I. lobster, cheese curds and seafood gravy on top of fries.

Prins said she is excited for the exposure the show may bring her business.

"They say that your revenues should go up over the next couple of years. And it's not a one shot. The airing will be recurring. So it's kind of cool," Prins said.

The episode of Big Food Bucket List featuring The Chip Shack is scheduled to air next year, Prins said.

More P.E.I. news