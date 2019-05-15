Owner 'heartbroken' after $1K worth of lobster stolen from Chip Shack

A Charlottetown businesswoman who used to advertise free hugs with every order when it was still safe to do says she is heartbroken after $1,000 worth of lobster was stolen from The Chip Shack Wednesday in broad daylight.

Caron Prins, who owns The Chip Shack on the Peakes Quay wharf, said the lobster was taken from a shed beside the shack shortly after 11 a.m. while she was right next door.

"I went into the freezer in the shed to grab some buns for the day and nothing was askew. Everything was fine," she said.

"And then about not even 10 minutes later, I went back to grab something out. My door was open, a lobster box was on the floor, which was really odd. And then I opened the freezer door and everything was gone."

Owner Caron Prins says she is normally a very trusting person, but the incident is disheartening. (Submitted by Caron Prins)

Charlottetown police Deputy Chief Brad MacConnell said a suspect has been identified and charges are expected to be laid. The lobster has not been recovered.

Prins said she's never had anything like this happen before.

"I'm heartbroken because I feel like this is Charlottetown," she said.

"I am a very trusting person. I always — usually — leave my doors open to people.… And I don't want this to affect who I am as a person, but it is very disheartening."

