P.E.I. Chinese community raising money for doctors dealing with coronavirus outbreak

Members of the Chinese community on Prince Edward Island are aiming to get thousands of dollars in medical supplies to the areas of China dealing with the recent coronavirus outbreak.

Fundraising efforts are being organized by the P.E.I. Chinese Canadian Association. There's one Islander who is friends with the head of a hospital in China's Hubei province — where Wuhan is.

Another Islander is friends with the head of a group in the U.S. that's already shipped medical supplies to Chinese hospitals.

It was through those connections that the P.E.I. Chinese Canadian Association learned about how much of a need there is for more medical supplies at Hubei hospitals and how to help get them there, said Paul Yin, head of the association, through interpreter Ally Guo.

"In our Island, we do have friends with friends in Hubei. And they have direct contact with the hospitals. They have an urgent need for help. So that's why we decided to start this fundraiser," Yin said.

Yin is getting help fundraising from other members of P.E.I.'s Chinese community such as Ally Guo, left, who also acted as the interpreter for Yin's interview with CBC. (Steve Bruce/CBC)

There have been no confirmed cases of coronavirus on Prince Edward Island and seven in Canada.

The live map tracking the outbreak on the World Health Organization website said China had 31,424 confirmed cases and 638 deaths as of Friday evening.

'Not just P.E.I.'

The association is accepting e-transfers to purchase medical equipment.

The Chinese government, they are doing a lot of purchases and activities to prevent this outbreak. — Paul Yin, P.E.I. Chinese Canadian Association

Even members of the Canadian Chinese community who lived on P.E.I. for a period before moving to another province are chipping in.

"It's not just P.E.I., it's residents who were here before and also want to donate," Yin said.

Yin said in particular, the doctors and nurses are lacking protective gear like suits, masks and glasses and that it's important doctors and nurses stay healthy in order to help other people.

"There's a huge demand for the masks and everything."

Self-quarantine

"The Chinese government, they are doing a lot of purchases and activities to prevent this outbreak, but the numbers are too big," Yin said.

"They might not be able to do all the things. And it's Chinese New Year festival time and a lot of factories in China that produce this equipment are on holiday."

Yin just returned from another, less affected area of China a few days ago, and while he feels fine he's staying inside his home, away from the public for two weeks as a precaution.

However, since Yin has gotten back to the Island he's been busy online putting out the call to P.E.I.'s Chinese community for donations.

Everyday they need a lot of equipment. They don't have so many supplies just because the population there is so many. - Ally Guo

In an email to CBC, P.E.I.'s Chief Public Health Office said the policy for those returning from China changed Thursday.

Those who have travelled to Canada from Hubei province — which includes Wuhan — should voluntarily self-isolate for 14 days, staying at home and not going to school or work.

This does not apply to people returning from other parts of China. Those travellers are being asked to monitor themselves and their children for 14 days — and call 811 if they develop symptoms such as fever, coughing or difficulty breathing.

$15K already raised

Yin is getting help in his fundraising efforts from volunteers like Guo, Yin's interpreter during his interview with CBC.

Guo was born in Shanghai, but has lived on P.E.I. for the last five years. She runs a Chinese social media website aimed at bridging the gap between the Chinese community and other Islanders.

Guo says doctors in China need medical equipment. 'They have to protect themselves.' (Steve Bruce/CBC)

In just three days, about 140 people have donated more than $15,000 and it will all go to that non-profit group in the U.S. to buy supplies and ship them to three hospitals in Hubei, Guo said.

"We have seen their materials, like who do they buy from, who do they deliver to, and with the evidence that they've already delivered equipment to the hospitals with photos and everything, we believe they can do so," she said.

Charity gala

Guo said the money raised so far is enough to provide a week's worth of protective gear for about 200 doctors and nurses, but she hopes they can at least double that amount.

"Every day they need a lot of equipment. They don't have so many supplies just because the population there is so many," Guo said.

"They have to protect themselves."

Guo said the group will continue to raise money for medical equipment in China for as long as it is needed. This year, P.E.I.'s Chinese New Year's gala was moved from early March to mid-March to give those trying to get back to the Island time to do so, Guo said.

That gala is also becoming a charity event this year. Money raised will go toward helping those dealing with the coronavirus outbreak, Guo said.

More P.E.I. news