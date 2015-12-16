Freezing Friday in store for P.E.I.

Get ready for a chilly Friday on Prince Edward Island.

A robust northerly wind will bring much colder air to the Island Thursday night which will cause the temperature to drop rapidly through the evening and overnight, says CBC meteorologist Jay Scotland.

Thursday night Islanders can expect light snow to taper off to flurries and north winds gusting 20 to 30 km/h. The temperature will fall to between -15 C and -18 C but the wind chill will make it feel more like the mid -20s, Scotland said.

"With such a rapid drop in temperatures following today's wet and melty snow, tonight's quick freeze up means we should keep an eye out for ice patches on hard surfaces like roads and sidewalks," he said.

Temperatures across the Island will fall to the mid- to high-minus teens and stay there through all of Friday, but the wind chill will make it feel like -25 to -29, Scotland said.

It looks like it will be far from a hot and steamy <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ValentinesDay?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ValentinesDay</a> here on the Island. Brisk north winds in the wake of a cold front will see the mercury plummet tonight and only reach the -15°C to -18°C range on Friday. Oh...and it will feel mid to high -20's with the wind chill. <a href="https://t.co/pcz0L6rRWP">pic.twitter.com/pcz0L6rRWP</a> —@JayScotland

There will be scattered flurries Friday morning with the sky gradually clearing through the afternoon.

