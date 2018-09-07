Chili powder recalled due to potential Salmonella
A chili powder sold under the Compliments brand has been recalled due to a possible Salmonella contamination.
Product should be thrown out or returned
The product is Compliments chili powder, sold in a 155 gram package with product code 2020 MA 26 and UPC 0 55742 35921 3. It was available for purchase all across Canada.
There have been no reported illnesses association with the product, but people should not eat it. It should be thrown out or returned to the store where it was purchased.
Salmonella can cause fever, vomiting and diarrhea, and is a particular risk for children, the elderly, and pregnant women.
