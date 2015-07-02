P.E.I. Children's Wish working on record number of wishes

The P.E.I. chapter of the Children's Wish Foundation is working on a record number of wishes this year.

Typically the organization grants about 12 to 13 wishes a year for children from the ages of three to 17 with life threatening illnesses and each granted wish costs about $10,000 each, said development co-ordinator Jennifer Gillis.

She said wishes can take up to five years to grant in some cases and when she started working with the organization it was actively working on about 22 wishes a year.

"We've reached a huge milestone this summer here at our chapter. We are currently working on 30 wishes. That's the highest number of wishes we've worked on at one time in our 32 year history here on the Island. And that is all Island children."

She says the foundation has a number of fundraisers in the works and will be using social media campaigns to let the public know about the increased need.

"We have right now the HMCS Run for Wishes which is in its 17th year," Gillis said.

Fundraising is important

This year's Run for Wishes began Tuesday in the western end of the Island. This is the week the sailors on the HMCS Charlottetown take to the roadways to raise money for Children's Wish.

"Every year when we come up we usually get to meet with a couple of kids themselves and just kind of see the way that the program has affected and changed their lives," said Leading Seaman Jonathan Chartrand.

He said the goal is to help the P.E.I. chapter of Children's Wish grant at least three wishes.

The City has donated to the 17th annual <a href="https://twitter.com/HMCSCHA?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@HMCSCHA</a> Run 4 Wishes today. The run raises money for <a href="https://twitter.com/ChildrensWishPE?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ChildrensWishPE</a>. The Foundation grants wishes to local children between the ages of three and 17 who are diagnosed with a life-threatening illness. <a href="https://t.co/kGhEhUzppV">https://t.co/kGhEhUzppV</a> <a href="https://t.co/kqk2e7UFyq">pic.twitter.com/kqk2e7UFyq</a> —@ChtownPE

All wishes will be granted

Granting all 30 wishes could cost $300,000, but Gillis said despite the increased demand every wish will be granted.

"We've never turned a child away," Gillis said.

Recent wishes granted include a trip for a young girl to meet the Toronto Maple Leafs and she appeared on Hockey Night in Canada, Gillis said.

Traveling is a popular wish, Gillis said.

"A lot of these families it is not an option to travel unless they are being granted a wish because they have travel insurance through us and kind of that peace of mind," she said

Gillis said donations to the Children's Wish Foundation can be made online or at the organization's office.

