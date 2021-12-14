This program gives the gift of giving to parents fleeing domestic violence

The families who took refuge in an emergency shelter in Charlottetown, P.E.I., this year are getting something a little special this Christmas.

"This year, we filled 84 wishes," said Daneen MacDonald with Anderson House, a shelter for women, trans and non-binary individuals and their children who are facing domestic violence.

"It can be very financially taxing on a woman who has chosen to leave an abusive situation. So any help she can get and any empowerment that she has in order to kind of have some control of things in her life, that's very helpful."

The plain white envelopes addressed to each parent might not look like much from the outside — but inside is a much different story.

'It's a gift in itself'

The envelopes contain $50 gift cards donated to the Children's Wish Program run by Family Violence Prevention Services. And their value is priceless.

"With the gift cards, the mom is able to go and actually purchase the gift that she wants to get for her child herself," said MacDonald, who has been a shelter worker for 32 years.

"Being able to actually go shopping for your own child ... it's a gift in itself."

Donors are matched with a parent who tells them which store they'd like a gift card from. (Sheehan Desjardins/CBC News)

The Children's Wish Program has been in place for years, making sure every child has a special gift from their parent and every parent has a special gift for their child.

"The Christmas or holiday season, part of the fun is decorating and going out shopping and not just the receiving of gifts but the giving of gifts too," said Scott Spencer, the president and chief operating officer of Island Abbey Foods.

"I think that adds a lot of value to the program."

'Really, really powerful'

Island Abbey Foods has been supporting the program for the past three years. This year, Spencer said the company managed to donate 10 gift cards.

'There's a fair number of Islanders in need and if we can alleviate some of that need ... I personally take it as an obligation. When we can give back to the community and I personally can give back to the community, I'll take every chance I can get to do that," he said.

"Last year we got a couple of notes from mothers who were so appreciative. It is really, really powerful when you receive a note of thanks ... to actually take the initiative to do that — it means a ton."

'There's a fair number of Islanders in need and if we can alleviate some of that need ... I personally take it as an obligation,' says Scott Spencer. (Wayne Thibodeau/CBC)

Community Legal Information, a registered charity that helps people understand and navigate the legal system, is also donating this season.

"We deal with a lot of the same people so it was very kind of close to our hearts. It takes a village to raise a child. It takes a community to help fix problems in the community," said Andrea Macdonald, the client service and office manager.

"For us, giving a gift card for somebody to choose what they're going to buy is very empowering."

'We love Christmas here'

Daneen MacDonald has witnessed that empowerment first hand.

"I see two parts because I see the joy on the child, which we always see with children when they get something that they really want, the excitement that they have," she said.

'It takes a village to raise a child. It takes a community to help fix problems in the community,' said Andrea Macdonald. (Sheehan Desjardins/CBC News)

"But the joy on mom's face, being able to provide that for her child is also a real gift to witness."

After hearing about a slow start, MacDonald said the community of West Prince stepped up to help, quickly donating 60 gift cards to the program.

And while Anderson House now has enough gift cards for presents, the group has started to collect some for groceries as well.

"We wouldn't be able to do these things without the community support that we receive," said MacDonald. "When I say we love Christmas here, that's why."