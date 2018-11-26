Holiday fundraisers critically important to charities like Children's Wish

For the P.E.I. chapter of the Children's Wish Foundation, as for many charities, the holiday season is a critically important time for fundraising.

The foundation raises funds during the holidays through special events like its annual Christmas Tree Lane, the James Gallant Christmas lights display in North Rustico, P.E.I., and the Annual Drive-Thru Nativity.

"What is more magical than a child receiving a wish?" said development co-ordinator Jennifer Gillis, in conversation with CBC Radio: Mainstreet P.E.I.'s Angela Walker.

The foundation has seen more people exchanging "gifts" of charity rather than material goods, and they hope Islanders think of them for holiday philanthropy.

Double the wishes next year

The charity grants on average 12 to 18 wishes per year to Island children who have high-risk or life-threatening illnesses between ages three and 17.

One P.E.I. family is soon leaving on a horseback riding expedition in Arizona while another is taking a Disney cruise.

The James Gallant Lights display is an annual event that brings as much as $12,000 to Children's Wish. (Youtube)

This year, the charity is aiming to grant 23 wishes. Most wishes cost about $10,000 said Darryl Warren, also a development co-ordinator with the foundation.

"Every wish is as unique as the child who wishes it. It's their most heartfelt wish," said Gillis.

Three unique events

There are several ways Islanders can help childrens' wishes come true.

Over the next few weeks people can stroll down St. George Street in Charlottetown to see Christmas trees decorated by members of the community.

Companies, individuals and families purchased trees for $250 each and decorated them last Friday — the trees were then judged by a child who had received a wish.

Gillis and Warren also encourage Islanders to also take a drive to North Rustico to revel in the dazzling Christmas lights display in the yard of James Gallant. Donations are accepted on the site.

And the annual drive-thru living nativity event in Canoe Cove includes live animals and is planned for Dec. 7 through Dec. 9. Donations are accepted as people drive through.

"When you go there you never forget it and you always want to go back," said Warren.

Gillis said she fondly remembers attending the foundation's special holiday events throughout her childhood and continues the tradition by taking her own son to the events.

