New Island children's book teaches kids the impact their voice can have

12-year-old Nathan MacNevin knows how important it is to live in a democracy. And now, thanks to him, many other Island children will learn this too.

"I believe children should learn about politics at a young age because it's so core to what we learn today," he said. "I just find it very fascinating and I guess that's why I love it."

Last spring, when Nathan was a Grade 6 student at West Royalty Elementary School, his teacher Femke Hakkers, asked her class to write a story that could be turned into a picture book.

"It started off as an assignment and I guess just blossomed from there. This happened during the election and I find politics very interesting so I decided to just write about politics and the basic concept of democracy," Nathan said.

"I think it's a core concept that a lot of children should learn at a young age because of the importance of politics in today's society."

'Accessible to younger kids'

MacNevin's story was about an animal kingdom that decides to end their monarchy and hold their first ever democratic election. Animal candidates from every region in the kingdom step forward and campaign to become the new prime minister.

Hakkers liked the way Nathan's story brought the political process to life.

Nathan MacNevin's book will be given to P.E.I. primary and elementary schools and circulated in the provincial library system. (Sarah Keaveny-Vos/CBC)

"I think it's wonderful that it's accessible to younger kids because it's a difficult topic, even for many adults. So I'm really pleased Nathan managed to put that into a picture book that I know will connect with kids."

Nathan's Grade 5 teacher Renée Blanchette, was also impressed with her former student's work.

"I thought it was brilliant and funny and very balanced and I was really proud of him. I've read a lot of his writing but it just seemed to really speak at the time of course to the election that was going on and I was very, very proud and happy it coincided with our provincial election," she said.

I hope they can really internalize that idea that every child has a voice and that Nathan found his. — Renée Blanchette

Blanchette decided to send Nathan's story to the newly elected premier and all of the P.E.I. political party leaders. She wanted the leaders to know that the tone they set in political discourse matters.

"My job is all about communication and education and I think about it all the time. So as soon as these two things came together I thought immediately they need to have a copy. They need to read this. This will touch them. This will affect them."

Nathan's story had an immediate impact on Premier Dennis King.

'Detailed and touching story'

"When this came across my desk the first thing I thought of was maybe a little Denny King, the writer in Grade 6. And I thought what a great thing this was, how amazing that someone in Grade 6 would put together such a comprehensive and detailed and touching story," King said with a smile.

King said he saw the book as an indication that the recent election had struck the right tone.

Teachers Femke Hakkers and Renee Blanchette sit with their student Nathan MacNevin in the premier's office. (Sarah Keaveny-Vos/CBC)

"It was a very civil election. It wasn't mean spirited and divisive," he said. "And we would be really happy if we could continue to put aside the partisan nature of politics and do what's best for people. And that's essentially the message that's in the book by Nathan and I was just blown away by that."

King was so impressed by Nathan's story that he decided to turn it into a published book. That book entitled, Paws on the Podium, will be sent to P.E.I. primary and elementary schools and circulated in the provincial library system.

King said he also intends to send copies of the book to the federal party leaders as well.

'United together'

Teachers Hakkers and Blanchette are delighted to see Nathan's work celebrated.

"I was thrilled. I think it's a wonderful reward for Nathan. He's such a talent as a writer and I think it's amazing for him that he's getting the recognition that he really deserves," Hakkers said.

Newly published author Nathan MacNevin holding a copy of his book, Paws on the Podium. (Sarah Keaveny-Vos/CBC)

"I'm sure I cried and many people I tell about it get choked up because it's just such a great story. It's a great story that he wrote, and the great story the way it's unfolded," Blanchette said.

"I hope that they learn a little bit about the democratic process at their level. And I hope they can really internalize that idea that every child has a voice and that Nathan found his.

"I'm just so proud and I'm honestly, I'm glad that I'm not his teacher anymore. So now I can just be his friend."

Nathan was invited to have lunch with the premier in his office and was given the first copy of his new book. Nathan's parents and teachers were also invited as well as interim Liberal Leader Sonny Gallant and Green Party MLA Karla Bernard. That show of unity is what Nathan MacNevin believes democracy is all about.

"I think that's what democracy is, uniting people together to make decisions through a proxy. That is the leader. It's not the leader making decisions, it's the community. United together always, is something that should be taught to kids, to stick with each other."

