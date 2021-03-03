6 tips for preparing your child for a COVID-19 test

Having a swab stuck up your nose for a COVID-19 test is not a comfortable experience for anyone, but for children in particular it can be frightening.

It's not uncommon for children to develop an out-of-proportion fear of the test.

Child health psychologists Kathryn Birnie of the University of Calgary and Meghan McMurtry of the University of Guelph have put together a checklist of techniques to help get your children through it.

"Creating a coping plan for what to do before, during and after is really important," McMurtry told Island Morning host Laura Chapin.

Share child-friendly information

It's better not to leave anything about what is going to happen to your child's imagination. Children will often imagine things that are much worse than they will be.

Describe in realistic, straightforward and neutral terms what is going to happen, and in ways that they will understand.

Create a coping plan

This is something you can work on together.

Does the child have a particular toy that will help comfort them? Who do they want to sit with?

Explain they will have one important job: to sit very still for the 15 to 30 seconds the test will take.

Distract your child while you wait

You are probably going to have to wait in line for the test, and there is the potential for anxiety to ramp up in this time.

Be prepared with something to distract them: games, books, or a tablet with games, movies and headphones.

Use comfort positioning

During the test hold your child close, in your lap or with your arm around them. This is not meant to be restraint, but rather a position where the child can take comfort from your presence.

"Restraint does not help, although you may get through that particular procedure," said McMurtry.

"You're creating this issue where someone is really afraid for the next time."

For some children it may be helpful to gently hold their forehead to help them keep their head still.

Remind your child of the plan

Part of your planning was telling your children what to expect. Now is the time to remind them what they need to do.

Look up, close your eyes, take deep breaths, and stay very still.

Talk to your child about what they did well

This will help your child remember what actually happened during the test, and focus on the positive as they look back on the experience.

McMurtry said this strategy can be applied to any uncomfortable, but necessary, situation.

"This isn't just about COVID tests," she said.

"It's also about confidence and comfort during medical procedures more generally for children. And we want to arm them in a way that they feel confident and that they can be successful and they trust clinicians and their parents."

Some helpful links and worksheets

Preparing your child before during and after a test

Nasal swab game plan