P.E.I. child-care centre inspections need improvement, says AG

Inspections at provincially-regulated child-care centres are lacking in some key areas, including criminal background checks for staff and fire inspection reports, says the provincial auditor general.

Auditor General Jane MacAdam's annual report was released Friday morning. Early learning and child care centres were one of three performance audits included in the report.

"Many parents rely on the availability of affordable, licensed early child care to provide a safe environment for their children," wrote MacAdam.

There are about 5,000 P.E.I. children regularly attending the centres, about two thirds of the under-school-age population.

The audit included how centres were inspected. In particular, MacAdam found the inspection template used by the Early Learning and Child Care Board was outdated.

New regulations were put in place for the centres in January 2017, but the inspection template has still not been updated to reflect all the changes. In the 15 months following new regulations being put in place, more than 40 per cent of inspections did not take into account the new rules.

Those new rules included criminal record checks for all staff. The following items from the new regulations are not included on the template.

Overall sanitary conditions. Template only addressed washroom conditions.

Provision of crib or infant bed for each child under 12 months.

Diapering area within reasonable proximity to a washing area.

Review of handling of medication for the children.

Food meeting standards in Canada's Food Guide and food in sufficient quantity.

While shadowing seven inspections, AG staff found inspectors did ask about criminal record checks in all cases. In none of those cases were the centres able to provide the proper documentation, but four of the centres were still issued an overall satisfactory report.

In 30 per cent of new licence approvals inspected, licences were granted without fire inspection documentation. There were also 30 per cent that did not have staff screening documentation.

Centres should be inspected annually, says Jane MacAdam. (CBC)

The AG concluded there was not enough guidance for inspectors on what violations should lead to an unsatisfactory inspection.

The board has responded to MacAdam's recommendations regarding inspections. It says the inspection template is being updated, and it will develop a policy regarding what constitutes an unsatisfactory inspection

Inspection schedule required

MacAdam also noted that in many cases too much time passed between inspections.

"Good practice indicates inspections should be at least annual," she wrote.

About 35 per cent of centres reviewed by the AG had licence renewals where the inspection was more than a year old. For new centres inspections, which have to be done with children present, on some occasions were not done until nine months after opening.

The board agreed that inspections should be annual. It said that is its practice, and it would develop a policy to formalize the practice.

MacAdam's report also reviewed the capital asset plan for provincial parks, and the procurement of goods for government departments, as well as publishing the audited financial records for the province.

More to come