Child, 6, struck by vehicle while getting off school bus

P.E.I. RCMP are investigating after a six-year-old boy was struck by a vehicle while getting off a school bus in Fort Augustus on Friday.

In a release, police said the bus was travelling on Route 21, at about 3:30 p.m., when it came to a stop near the Fort Augustus Community Centre to allow children to exit the bus. The car that struck the boy was travelling north on Route 21.

Police said the boy was not seriously injured from the collision but was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital as a precaution.

Currently, evidence suggests that the bus did not have its red lights flashing at the time of the collision, the release said. Police said road conditions at the time were snow covered and slippery.

The driver of the vehicle that struck the boy reported the collision, the release said.

RCMP said the Public Schools Branch is aware and is conducting their own investigation, and the police investigation is also continuing.

