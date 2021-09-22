Overhaul of P.E.I.'s Child Protective Services prompts director to quit

P.E.I.'s director of child protection has quit after a shake-up in her department which she says was made without her consultation — and without considering the impact of the children in her care.

Kelly Peck has signed a non-disclosure agreement, so no other details of what led up to her late-summer departure are available.

In tears, she told CBC News she cannot speak to her decision to leave a job she says she was "so incredibly passionate about."

The change she takes issue with would have the director of child protection report to a new director, the director of child and family services.

However, under the current Child Protection Act, the director of child protection is responsible for children in care and the province's adoption program.

"The difficulty is that under the P.E.I. Child Protection Act, the director of child protection is the person who under the act has all the powers and all the obligations of enforcing the act and carrying it out," explained Rollie Thompson, a professor at the Schulich School of Law at Dalhousie University in Halifax, who lectures on family law and child protection issues.

Rollie Thompson, who lectures on family law and child protection issues at the Schulich School of Law at Dalhousie University, says the province's director of child protection is ultimately responsible before the courts for decisions about children in care. (Jean Laroche/CBC)

"It's not the minister, it's not a director of child and family services; it is by law the director of child protection who has to make all of those decisions."

Thompson said it's also the director of child protection who is ultimately responsible before the courts.

You can add a director of child and family services, but they are living in a kind of Never-Never Land in between the minister and the director. They'd have no responsibility. They'd have no powers. — Rollie Thompson

"So, the result is you can add a director of child and family services, but they are living in a kind of Never-Never Land in between the minister and the director. They'd have no responsibility. They'd have no powers."

Some details from Facebook post

Peck became director of child protection in January 2021. Concerns over the restructuring led her to quit her job this August.

Peck did share concerns in a public Facebook post on Sept. 20, which has since been deleted from her account.

"I was faced with a restructure in my division that prevented me from carrying out the legislative responsibilities of my position," she wrote.

"This final decision was made without consultation, without discussion, and without understanding the implications (legally and ethically) of how these changes would impact my ability to carry out the responsibilities of my position, the staff, the community, the clients and most importantly the children and youth of this province."

Peck said she was presented with the restructuring, sketched out in pencil, on a sheet of paper.

Thompson agreed the proposed changes would impact Peck's ability to carry out her responsibilities, adding it would put her in a "very awkward position." He said if the new director tried to override Peck, it would be illegal as the legislation is now written.

Both positions with the Prince Edward Island Department of Social Development and Housing — director of child protection and director of child and family services — have been vacant since August.

The province told CBC News both jobs have been filled on an interim basis.

Changes intended to 'streamline' work

The province declined to do an interview, but did respond to a series of emailed questions from CBC News.

It confirmed the changes in the department and said recommendations for these changes stemmed from the 2021 Child Protection Act Review.

Child and Family Services deals with family violence fallout, risks to children in care, adoption and fostering, among other responsibilities. (Wayne Thibodeau/CBC)

The department said the changes, which still have not been implemented, are intended to "provide greater leadership and connectedness" and "streamline child protection work and requests, making communication and workload easier to manage for all staff."

Peck was on the advisory committee for the review and the province said she was consulted on the changes — something she refutes.

The province said the Office of the Child and Youth Advocate was also consulted about the changes.

Marvin Bernstein, the province's child and youth advocate, said he was "not in a position to comment."