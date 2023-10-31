69-year-old P.E.I. man pleads guilty to child pornography charges

A 69-year-old Kensington, P.E.I., man pleaded guilty on Tuesday to possessing and making child pornography.

Gordon Jenkins pleaded guilty in Summerside Supreme Court to two offences, one for possessing thousands of digital images and another for making child pornography by digitally altering photos.

The case against him started in July 2021 when Jenkins uploaded six images to Dropbox, an online file storage service.

The company flagged the images as child pornography and forwarded the images as well as Jenkins's user information to the National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children.

RCMP on P.E.I. began an investigation and executed a search of Jenkins's home in July 2022. They found more than 8,000 images and a video considered child pornography on several computers and external storage drives.

Among them were photos that included the face of a young person known to Jenkins taken from Facebook photos and placed on unknown children using photo-editing software. Police estimate Jenkins manipulated hundreds of photos in this way.

There is no evidence he took photos or videos of nude children himself.

Jenkins is scheduled to undergo a psychological evaluation next month and is due back in court for sentencing in late February.