P.E.I. man charged with voyeurism, making child pornography

A 34-year-old man from P.E.I.'s Queens County is facing multiple charges in connection with child pornography and voyeurism, in a case that involves at least 10 victims.

According to RCMP, the 15 charges include making child pornography, voyeurism, transmitting child pornography, intercepting private communications and unsafe storage of a firearm.

Cpl. Gavin Moore said the Prince District RCMP detachment began its investigation after a voyeurism complaint in October 2023.

"As part of this investigation, [Prince District RCMP] reviewed information going back two years involving a number of youth and a number of adults as victims in this case," he said.

P.E.I. man charged in 'significant' child pornorgraphy investigation, say RCMP Duration 4:07 Police have arrested and charged a 34-year-old Queens County man in connection with a child pornography investigation. CBC P.E.I. spoke with RCMP Cpl. Gavin Moore about the case.

The charges now laid involve at least 10 victims — more than five youth and more than five adults, Moore said.

The investigation continues, but Moore said there is no information suggesting there are any other potential victims.

No time limit on reporting sexual offences

Moore said it's important for Islanders to know that there is no deadline when it comes to victims going to the authorities about sexual offences.

"It is important that those affected by sexual offences know that there are no limitations on reporting historic events," he said.

Get the news you need without restrictions. Download our free CBC News app.

"They can be reported anytime. We use a trauma-informed approach and are ready to hear your story when you are ready to tell it."

The accused is scheduled to make two court appearances, on March 11 in Charlottetown and on March 13 in Summerside.