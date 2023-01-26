P.E.I. man charged with possessing, transmitting child pornography

RCMP say a 68-year-old man faces several charges related to child pornography after officers searched a Charlottetown home in November.

The man has been charged with possessing, transmitting and accessing child pornography.

In a news release Thursday, RCMP said a search warrant was executed on the home on Nov. 16 as part of an ongoing investigation.

The man was arrested at the time and later released on strict conditions.

RCMP said the charges were laid on Jan. 5.

"Whether a charge is laid or not, often in investigations an arrest can be made," Const. Gavin Moore said.

"In many cases, we want to have a thorough, full investigation complete to know exactly what are the most appropriate charges before laying that information before the court. So that would be the case in this situation."

The man has been released on strict conditions. He is due to appear in provincial court on Feb. 16.

The RCMP release noted that the child exploitation unit on P.E.I. has investigated more than 80 cases in the last three years. It added that the number of cases the unit looks into grows every year.