Child porn charge added after man arrested for drug possession in Summerside

A man arrested in Summerside, P.E.I., for possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking has also been charged with possession of child pornography.

The man was arrested after police Joint Forces Operations executed a search warrant at a Summerside residence on Tuesday.

Police seized 40 grams of crystal methamphetamine. Three other people were also arrested.

The man has been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking and two counts of breaching a release order.

In connection with other investigations, he was charged with possession of child pornography.

The Prince District JFO Drug Unit is comprised of members of the Prince District RCMP, Summerside Police Services and Kensington Police Services.