P.E.I. holds back on ending vulnerable sector checks for some child care centre workers
Police refusing to do some requested checks
The P.E.I. government is waiting for more expert opinion before making a decision on ending vulnerable sector checks for some workers in child care centres.
A vulnerable sector check looks to see if a person has been pardoned for a sexual offence. They are used in conjunction with criminal records checks.
The government was proposing the change, because police were refusing to do the checks for some workers at centres whose jobs did not find them directly responsible for children. Police argued the checks were only for employees being put in a position of trust and authority over children.
In some cases, the province says, people become ineligible for employment because police will not do a check.
Child and youth advocate Marvin Bernstein expressed concern, saying staffing can be fluid at child care centres, and in certain situations anyone could be called on to care for children. Green Leader Peter Bevan-Baker said all adults are in a position of trust and authority over children.
Education Minister Natalie Jameson now says the province will wait until a legislative standing committee hears from experts on the issue before making a decision.
With files from Kerry Campbell
