Baby steps: P.E.I. proposal would open up child-care spots, but there's a catch

Wendy Foote would like to expand her child-care centre in Montague, P.E.I., to help accommodate at least some of the 277 parents on her waiting list.

So it should be good news that the province is proposing changes to Early Learning and Childcare Act regulations that would increase the cap on the number of children at centres from 80 to 125.

It also proposes increasing the number of infants in a group from six to 12, as long as a centre has the necessary staff and space.

But that's the problem with Foote's child-care centre and others CBC News spoke with — they don't have the extra space.

"Giving new designations to child-care centres that are already up and running and full isn't helping," Foote said. "They need brand-new spaces."

Under the regulations, the centres would have to ensure there is at least four square feet of space for each infant, up from 3.3 square feet. And there would need to be a separate sleep space for babies.

The owner of Appleseed Childcare in Montague, P.E.I., says government should help the centres that want to expand. (Tyson Koschik/CBC)

Foote currently has space for 63 children and employs 22 staff. Waitlists will only grow longer when the federal government's $10-a-day daycare initiative kicks in, she said.

I don't want a handout. I just want a hand up to support the families in the community. — Wendy Foote

She said she has been asking the P.E.I. government for a low-interest loan to help build a new facility for her business, Appleseed Childcare Inc.

Not all child-care centres want to expand, but the government should help the ones that do, she said.

"I don't want a handout. I just want a hand up to support the families in the community."

Doreen Gillis, P.E.I.’s director of early childhood development, says separate baby sleep rooms are an important part of the proposed regulations. (Steve Bruce/CBC)

Doreen Gillis, P.E.I.'s director of early childhood development, hopes some child-care centres will be able to take advantage of the proposed regulations with minimal renovations.

"There are some centres that have beautiful big spaces for their infants. But because of our current regulatory requirements, the group size has to remain at six. So this will provide an opportunity for those centres to increase to either nine or 12 depending on the size of their space."

Having a space for them to be able to sleep… when others are not sleeping is really important. — Doreen Gillis

The required ratio of one worker for every three infants would remain in place. As well, one of the staff must be an early childhood educator with a two-year diploma.

The separate sleep space is crucial as the numbers grow, Gillis said.

"Having a space for them to be able to sleep… when others are not sleeping is really important, so that we're meeting the needs of the individual infants in that program."

Gillis said the proposed changes would also provide guidelines for child-care centres that have not opened yet.

Sister Margherita Ianni, middle, says the nuns of the Sacred Heart of Jesus of Ragusa would like to open a large daycare in Summerside, P.E.I. (Shane Ross/CBC)

Nuns of the Sacred Heart of Jesus of Ragusa in Summerside said they are hoping to open a new child-care centre on the site of their convent. It would accommodate 60 children, up from seven currently in their care.

Sister Margherita Ianni said they need to raise about $2 million.

"If the government provides capital grants for this project, it would be a great help for us," she said.

The province's Department of Education and Early Years is accepting online written comments on the changes until July 19. It hopes to bring the new rules in by September.