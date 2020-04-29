21 child-care centres on P.E.I. expanding to meet demand

Prince Edward Island is looking to have 241 new child-care spaces ready by Sept. 1.

The province is in the process of eliminating the fee associated with pre-kindergarten.

The Department of Education says 21 child-care centres are expanding to meet demand. In total, up to 375 child-care spaces will be created.

Jennifer Nangreaves, executive director of the Early Childhood Development Association of P.E.I., says the program is a positive step to give all children the opportunity to learn.

"Child care shouldn't be a luxury. It should be something every child is able to access in their community or close to it," she said.

"Our hope is that we have reached all children, that all children can experience this high-quality early learning."

The Department of Education said centres are receiving funding for a 15-hour-a-week program. Centres can choose to do three hours a day, five days a week or 7.5 hours, twice a week.

About 75 per cent of Island four-year-olds attend pre-kindergarten. The province said the goal is to get to 100 per cent over the next two years.

