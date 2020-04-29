21 child-care centres on P.E.I. expanding to meet demand
241 new child-care spaces expected to be ready by Sept. 1
Prince Edward Island is looking to have 241 new child-care spaces ready by Sept. 1.
The province is in the process of eliminating the fee associated with pre-kindergarten.
The Department of Education says 21 child-care centres are expanding to meet demand. In total, up to 375 child-care spaces will be created.
Jennifer Nangreaves, executive director of the Early Childhood Development Association of P.E.I., says the program is a positive step to give all children the opportunity to learn.
"Child care shouldn't be a luxury. It should be something every child is able to access in their community or close to it," she said.
"Our hope is that we have reached all children, that all children can experience this high-quality early learning."
The Department of Education said centres are receiving funding for a 15-hour-a-week program. Centres can choose to do three hours a day, five days a week or 7.5 hours, twice a week.
About 75 per cent of Island four-year-olds attend pre-kindergarten. The province said the goal is to get to 100 per cent over the next two years.
More from CBC P.E.I.
With files from Sheehan Desjardins
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?