Child-care inspectors acting on AG report, province says

Child-care inspectors on P.E.I. say they're already acting on the auditor general's report released Friday that said inspections need improvement, including efforts to make sure fire inspections and criminal checks get done on time.

Carolyn Simpson, director for early childhood development for the Department of Education, Early Learning and Culture, said many of the concerns identified by the auditor general are related to improving upon record keeping, and is not concerned for children's safety.

"I can say to you with all confidence, the parents that are using the centres day in, day out, know what's happening in their centres day in, day out," she said. "Might they have questions they'll be calling their centres on? Absolutely. Are we concerned that children might be in an environment that isn't clean or safe? Absolutely not."

Bobby Cameron, chair of P.E.I.'s Early Learning and Child Care Board, says the board follows up on all complaints they receive. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

Bobby Cameron, chair of the board that oversees inspections of child-care centres across the province, said two full-time inspectors handle 150 facilities, with back up from two senior staff.

"They're definitely busy. Every single complaint or concern that comes to the board is followed up on, so as you can imagine, it's a lot of work," he said. "It's definitely something that can be a challenge at times."

In her report, Auditor General Jane MacAdam also said inspectors were using an outdated checklist.

The province says that checklist has now been updated to include these missing items:

To ensure overall sanitation.

To verify cribs or infant beds for every child under one year.

That medications are stored safely.

That meals and snacks comply with Canada's Food Guide.

"The recommendations made to us, we are taking incredibly seriously and we are acting on each and every on, or have acted," Simpson said.

