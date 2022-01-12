Parents and staff uneasy as outbreaks at child-care centres mount

Some parents and staff at Island child-care centres are worried after the announcement of 10 COVID-19 outbreaks at centres across the province.

The head of the P.E.I. Early Childhood Development Association (ECDA) said she understands the concern, but they're doing everything possible to keep people safe.

"We never wanted to have an exposure in a centre and now there's nine," said Jennifer Nangreaves, executive director of the ECDA, speaking to the CBC before the 10th outbreak was announced.

"Likely there'll be more with the way Omnicom is circulating. So there's definitely some uneasy feelings going around."

Nangreaves and the directors of child-care centres across the province will have a conference call with the Chief Public Health Office (CPHO) Wednesday night. That's to ensure they're clear on safety protocols and to respond to any of their questions and concerns.

Nangreaves said a big question many have is what to do if there is a case or multiple cases at their centre. While there are 10 outbreaks, only eight of those centres are actually closed.

Whether centres have to close depends on the circumstances, said Nangreaves.

"Were they symptomatic? When was the positive test? Are they in a big classroom, small classroom, are the staff team teaching like all those sorts of questions," she said.

"It really will be a case-by-case situation on whether a centre will have to close entirely or perhaps one classroom."

'We're trying our very best'

Another big concern is staffing. More and more cases around the province means more early childhood educators have to isolate.

"I've heard from members that there's been days where they have either had to or have been really close to having to send well, children home because of the staff ratio requirement," she said.

"But as I said, we're trying our very best. The centres are trying their best and hopefully we can get through this together."

Some child-care staff have questioned why centres are open at all when schools are still closed.

The difference is child-care can't happen online and is essential, said Nangreaves.

Given that, some staff have asked to be given priority access to booster shots — something they plan to ask for on a call with the CPHO Wednesday night, she said.