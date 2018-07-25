Ottawa funds off-hours child care on P.E.I.
The federal government is funding a three-year project to provide child care for women who work irregular hours.
Status of Women Canada providing $305,750 for project
Ottawa has provided the Adventure Group of P.E.I. with $305,750 to run the project. It is meant to identify gaps, priorities and opportunities when it comes to providing child care for families working outside the standard Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. hours.
It will look at women working in a number of different sectors including health, agriculture and retail.
The project is part of Status of Women Canada's Support for Women's Economic Security program, which has approved more than 30 projects valued at a total of $10 million.
