Meet P.E.I.'s new child advocate Michele Dorsey

P.E.I.'s new child advocate Michele Dorsey says as the province's very first person in the role, she is feeling the pressure to live up to high expectations.

Premier Wade MacLauchlan announced Dorsey's appointment in Charlottetown Friday, along with the creation of an Office for Children and Youth.

"It's an important role, there's a lot of people both in the community and within government services that are deeply, deeply committed to this work," said Dorsey in an interview with CBC News:Compass's Steve Bruce.

"So I know there are big expectations."

'Extra voice'

There had long been calls for the province to hire a child advocate.

I'm at this point not concerned about being able to speak plainly about the issues and concerns. — Michele Dorsey

Dorsey has been a lawyer for more than 30 years, was appointed Queen's counsel, and has been a deputy minister in two government departments.

"Monday morning I expect the phone will start to ring," said Dorsey, with people looking for assistance navigating the provincial government system. "They're needing somebody indepedent and objective to assist them."

Dorsey said she will be an "extra voice" to advocate for children in the province's care or custody. She said she will also help families that have parents who need help.

'Not concerned' about independence

The appointment has already received criticism from P.E.I. Green Party Leader Peter Bevan-Baker because it is just that — a political appointment. He said the position will not be independent and non-partisan.

Dorsey responded by pointing out P.E.I.'s auditor general and chief health officer also offer oversight on government.

"So it's not unusual. I'm at this point not concerned about being able to speak plainly about the issues and concerns we have around children," she said.

"If someday down the road that ended up to be a difficulty or a problem, then I think that's something that would be brought to the attention of government for change."

Dorsey said the appointment was "a choice" the province made. Some provinces have a child advocate who is an independent officer of the legislature, who mostly advocates for children in provincial care.

"The desire here was really to go beyond that," she said, noting there are about 30,000 children in P.E.I. under the age of 19, with very few in provincial care.

"There really is a desire to make sure that services are being provided to families for children and youth where parents are in the picture and are struggling," Dorsey said.

