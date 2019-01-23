National council 'very pleased' P.E.I. now has child advocate

The Canadian Council of Child & Youth Advocates is "very pleased" that P.E.I. has appointed a children's commissioner and advocate.

The P.E.I. government named Michele Dorsey to the post last Friday.

"We are extremely pleased to see the government of Premier Wade MacLauchlan has done that," said Norman Bossé , the child, youth and seniors advocate for the province of New Brunswick.

The national council had been quietly recommending the appointment of an advocate for P.E.I. for years, Bossé said, adding all the provinces and two territories are now represented on the council.

The council meets three times a year to share information and ideas, Bossé said.

"It tells us exactly what's going on with our children and youth across the country, how governments are dealing with them. What's the latest and the best practice for us to promote the protection of rights of children and youth in Canada."

'You have to have the freedom'

He said he was hoping the position would be an independent officer of the legislature rather than a political appointment. The fact that Dorsey is a political appointee working within a government department raises concern of political interference as well as possible budget constraints, he said.

Norman Bossé has been pressing for a child advocate in P.E.I. (CBC)

"We have released reports over the years that sometimes are critical of government and you have to have the freedom, the liberty to do that," Bossé said.

Even though the rest of the provincial advocates are independent officers of the legislature in their jurisdictions, Dorsey will likely be invited to join the national body, Bossé said.

He hopes the government will consider making the child advocate position independent in the future.

"You have the right person, I believe, in there. They chose her carefully," Bossé said.

Bossé added the council was "extremely disappointed" with the Ford government's recent decision to close Ontario's child and youth advocate's office.

