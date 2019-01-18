P.E.I. hires long-awaited child advocate

P.E.I. has announced it will create a child advocate position, becoming the last province in Canada to do so.

The announcement was made Friday by Premier Wade MacLauchlan in Charlottetown.

Michele Dorsey was named the children's commissioner and advocate, effective Jan. 1, 2019. She'll work through a new government entity, the Office for Children and Youth.

"The new children's commissioner and advocate and the Office for Children and Youth is a significant cross-governmental undertaking to build a bright, healthy, prosperous future for young Islanders," said MacLauchlan in a written release.

The Office for Children and Youth will be responsible for championing the rights of children, ensuring the voice of children and youth are represented in policy and programs, supporting families navigating programs and services and more, the release said.

"A focused government-community approach to children's healthy development will support healthier and safer environments for Island families," said Family and Human Services Minister Tina Mundy.

Recommended following inquest

The initial recommendation for P.E.I. to have a child advocate came from the jury at the inquest looking into the murder-suicide of four-year-old Nash Campbell and his mother Patricia Hennessey.

Premier Wade MacLauchlan made the announcement at Chances Family Centre in Charlottetown.

The two died in a vehicle fire near Tignish on June 21, 2013. Hennessey lost custody of her son the day before.

In his report stemming from that inquest, P.E.I.'s chief coroner of the day Dr. Desmond Colohan recommended the province "assess the need for such a position and consider the best way to meet the intent" of the jury's recommendation for a child advocate.

Government's initial position, defended time and again in the face of repeated criticism from opposition parties, was that the province could protect children without creating the position.

The province unveiled a new "hub model" to get various government agencies to work more closely and share information to better protect children at risk. It also created a position for a lawyer to represent children involved in contentious custody disputes.

Motion voted down in 2016

In April 2016 Liberal MLAs voted down a motion introduced by the PCs to create a child advocate.

"We've got the official guardian, the family law centre, we're considering the establishment of a children's lawyer, we have a hub model of four departments, the chief health officer is in place," Premier Wade MacLauchlan said at the time. "What is in place is in the fullest sense delivering the service that would be provided by a child advocate."

A year later, after his government tabled its first balanced budget, the premier said he might be willing to reconsider.

P.E.I. had been the only province in Canada without a child advocate, but after Doug Ford became the premier of Ontario his government announced it would cut its position for a child and youth advocate.

The P.E.I. government created a position for a child and youth services commissioner in 2010 but the position was quietly eliminated in 2015. At the time government said the position was dropped "as part of an effort to move as many resources as possible to the front line."

