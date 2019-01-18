P.E.I. losing child and adolescent psychiatrist
Health PEI is working to recruit a replacement but in the meantime will offer telepsychiatry
P.E.I. will soon be losing one of its child and adolescent psychiatrists.
Dr. Anita Taj was hired last year for a one-year locum position at the Richmond Centre in Charlottetown.
That year-long contract ends next month, and in a writen statement Health PEI said Dr. Taj has decided not to continue on with the practice. Her last day of service will be in mid-February.
Working to recruit replacement
The province said it is working to recruit a permanent full-time replacement.
In the meantime, the province plans to offer telepsychiatry, where doctors and patients communicate by video-conferencing.
The province said it is in the "final stages" of hiring someone for that telepsychiatry position.
Child and adolescent telepsychiatry is already offered at the QEH.
With files from Sarah MacMillan
