P.E.I. losing child and adolescent psychiatrist

P.E.I. will soon be losing one of its child and adolescent psychiatrists.

Dr. Anita Taj was hired last year for a one-year locum position at the Richmond Centre in Charlottetown.

That year-long contract ends next month, and in a writen statement Health PEI said Dr. Taj has decided not to continue on with the practice. Her last day of service will be in mid-February.

Working to recruit replacement

The province said it is working to recruit a permanent full-time replacement.

In the meantime, the province plans to offer telepsychiatry, where doctors and patients communicate by video-conferencing.

The province said it is in the "final stages" of hiring someone for that telepsychiatry position.

Child and adolescent telepsychiatry is already offered at the QEH.

