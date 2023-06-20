Amber Alert issued as autistic girl, 9, abducted in eastern P.E.I.

An Amber Alert has been issued in Prince Edward Island for a 9-year-old child with autism who may be travelling with a man police consider armed and dangerous.

Jazlyn Blaisdell's mother Rachel Perry was included in the original emergency alert about the case at 4:30 a.m. AT, but a new alert at 5:40 a.m. AT said she had been located.

Police continue to search for Jazlyn and suspect Andrew Blaisdell.

They were last seen at 1:30 am AT in Eglington, in eastern P.E.I., southwest of Souris, and may be travelling in a blue Mitsubishi RVR with P.E.I. licence plate B150V.

Missing child Jazlyn Blaisdell's mother Rachel Perry (right) has been located but the search is still on for Jazlyn and suspect Andrew Blaisdell (left), police said at 5:50 a.m. AT. (RCMP)

RCMP released the following descriptions:

Andrew Blaisdell: 5'8", slim build, 120 pounds, brown hair, brown eyes, multiple tattoos, wearing white ball cap, black jacket, blue jeans, red shoes.

Jazlyn Blaisdell: 4'8, 120 pounds, long brown hair, brown eyes, wearing green tank top, and green camo shorts.

Jazlyn has autism and may not understand verbal cues, said police.

The public should call 911 immediately if there are any sightings.