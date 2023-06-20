Girl, 9, found safe following Amber Alert in eastern P.E.I.

RCMP have cancelled an Amber Alert issued early Tuesday morning in eastern P.E.I.

The child has been found safe.

RCMP tweeted at 6:51 a.m. that the girl had been located and a suspect was in police custody.

The Amber Alert was issued at 4:30 a.m., and initially included that a woman was missing as well. She was found safe before the recovery of the child and the arrest of the suspect.

The suspect was considered armed and dangerous.