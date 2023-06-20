Girl, 9, found safe following Amber Alert in eastern P.E.I.
RCMP have cancelled an Amber Alert issued early Tuesday morning in eastern P.E.I.
Man in police custody
The child has been found safe.
RCMP tweeted at 6:51 a.m. that the girl had been located and a suspect was in police custody.
The Amber Alert was issued at 4:30 a.m., and initially included that a woman was missing as well. She was found safe before the recovery of the child and the arrest of the suspect.
The suspect was considered armed and dangerous.