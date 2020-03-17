P.E.I. Chief Public Health Officer to provide COVID-19 update, Tuesday
Dr. Heather Morrison will deliver her daily news conference at 1:30 p.m. AT
Dr. Heather Morrison, P.E.I.'s chief public health officer, will deliver her daily news briefing Tuesday at 1:30 p.m.
Morrison is expected to be joined by Marion Dowling, Health PEI's chief nursing officer and co-chair of the COVID-19 Joint Health Response Team.
There were two briefings held Monday. In the first, Morrison told Islanders to start limiting themselves to essential activities only.
During a second briefing, Premier Dennis King and members of his cabinet joined Morrison to announce a public health emergency and a $25 million COVID-19 emergency contingency fund.
Quebec had previously declared a similar emergency, and Ontario followed suit Tuesday morning.
Morrison announced the Island's first confirmed case of COVID-19 on Saturday, a Queens County woman in her 50s, who recently returned from a cruise on the Celebrity Summit.
More to come.
COVID-19: What you need to know
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
Common symptoms include:
- Fever.
- Cough.
- Tiredness.
-
But more serious symptoms can develop, including difficulty breathing and pneumonia, which can lead to death.
What should I do if I feel sick?
Isolate yourself and call your local public health authority. Do not visit an emergency room or urgent care centre to get tested.
How can I protect myself?
- Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.
- Be aware of evolving travel advisories to different regions.
-
More detailed information on the outbreak is available on the federal government's website.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.