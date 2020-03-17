Dr. Heather Morrison, P.E.I.'s chief public health officer, will deliver her daily news briefing Tuesday at 1:30 p.m.

Morrison is expected to be joined by Marion Dowling, Health PEI's chief nursing officer and co-chair of the COVID-19 Joint Health Response Team.

There were two briefings held Monday. In the first, Morrison told Islanders to start limiting themselves to essential activities only.

During a second briefing, Premier Dennis King and members of his cabinet joined Morrison to announce a public health emergency and a $25 million COVID-19 emergency contingency fund.

Quebec had previously declared a similar emergency, and Ontario followed suit Tuesday morning.

Morrison announced the Island's first confirmed case of COVID-19 on Saturday, a Queens County woman in her 50s, who recently returned from a cruise on the Celebrity Summit.

More to come.

COVID-19: What you need to know

What are the symptoms of COVID-19?

Common symptoms include:

Fever.

Cough.

Tiredness.

But more serious symptoms can develop, including difficulty breathing and pneumonia, which can lead to death. What should I do if I feel sick? Isolate yourself and call your local public health authority. Do not visit an emergency room or urgent care centre to get tested. How can I protect myself?

Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

Be aware of evolving travel advisories to different regions.

More detailed information on the outbreak is available on the federal government's website.

More COVID-19 stories from CBC P.E.I.