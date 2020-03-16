P.E.I.'s chief public health officer asks Islanders to consider what is essential activity

In a press briefing on Monday afternoon, P.E.I.'s Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison announced additional testing, identified the cruise ship that the first case of COVID-19 was on and urged Islanders to rethink what is essential activity.

"We really need to start thinking about what is really essential and what is not essential. Ask why you are going somewhere, do you have to go? This has significant impacts but we need all of us at every level to start planning."

"Going to the grocery store — that's essential — but maybe you don't need to get your hair done," she said.

P.E.I. has tested an additional 22 cases as of Monday morning, that is in addition to the 100 which were tested on Sunday.

Morrison announced the Island's first confirmed case of COVID-19 on Saturday. Morrison said the Queens County woman, who recently returned from a cruise, is in her 50s and is in self-isolation.

Three other Islanders have been confirmed to be on the cruise ship the woman who has the first confirmed case of COVID-19 was on. (Celebrity Cruises/YouTube)

Cruise ship identified

The cruise ship the woman was on has been identified as the Celebrity Summit Cruise. Four Islanders, including the woman, were on the ship. It was travelling through the Caribbean.

Public Health has reached out to those people and they have all been instructed to self-isolate.

Morrison said officials with the province and public health are discussing the need for social distancing and self-isolation with seniors and those most vulnerable to the virus.

"We also know isolation, not having that interaction with others — it's a balance. How do you make sure older individuals have contact and have the support they need?"

"There maybe some who don't understand yet. This is why it's so important to continue what self-isolation means and what social distancing means," Morrison said in response to a question on how seriously Islanders are taking the directives.

Additional ventilators, equipment

She said if people do not comply with social distancing and self-isolation recommendations there are additional orders under legislation that may be pursued by the province.

Morrison said the province is looking into making a request for additional ventilators and other equipment to deal with the virus.

I believe in our health system. I believe in this government. — Dr. Heather Morrison, P.E.I.'s Chief Public Health Officer

"Absolutely we could use more ventilators, and I think the request we would be making to the federal government is for more ventilators and more supplies."

She also announced the closure of some public libraries on the Island.

Funeral homes

Morrison said the province has plans to reach out to funeral homes in the coming days on COVID-19 guidance and directives.

"I think it's important that people have the opportunity to grieve — but how we're going to manage that is a discussion with that organization"

On Sunday, the province announced a series of new recommendations aimed at stopping the spread of the virus on P.E.I.

Public schools and early years centres across the Island are closed, long-term care and community care facilities are no longer accepting visitors, and Health PEI is moving toward essential services and postponing non-essential appointments.

Morrison said while there is much to be done in the coming days, she believes public health is doing everything it can to prepare and mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

"I believe in our health system. I believe in this government getting ready. I believe we are doing the right measures here … for the protection of Islanders in the weeks and months ahead," she said.

