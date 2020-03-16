P.E.I.'s chief public health officer to deliver second update on COVID-19, Monday

In Monday's second press briefing of the day, P.E.I.'s Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison alongside P.E.I. Premier Dennis King, via remote video, is updating Islanders on the latest information on COVID-19 on Prince Edward Island.

Earlier on Monday, Morrison announced additional testing, identified the cruise ship that was carrying P.E.I.'s first case of COVID-19 and urged Islanders to rethink what is essential activity.

Morrison said the cruise ship the woman was on has been identified as the Celebrity Summit Cruise. Four Islanders, including the woman, were on the ship. It was travelling through the Caribbean from Feb. 29 until March 7.

Public Health has reached out to those people and they have all been instructed to self-isolate.

More to come.

More COVID-19 stories from CBC P.E.I.