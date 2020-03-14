First confirmed case of COVID-19 on P.E.I. announced

In a media briefing Saturday afternoon, P.E.I.'s Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison announced the first confirmed case of COVID-19 on P.E.I.

The Queens County woman is in her 50s and has recently returned from a trip on a cruise ship, Morrison said.

Morrison said the woman did exactly what she was supposed to do — upon her return, when she began to develop symptoms she went home and she called 811.

Morrison advised against all non-essential international travel and is asking Islanders who have travelled outside of Canada to self-isolate for two weeks upon returning.

'Delivering the news was difficult'

The woman returned to the Island on March 7 and began experiencing symptoms on March 10. She then called 811 and was tested on March 11.

Morrison said delivering the news to her was difficult.

"I spoke to the woman earlier and it was certainly hard to give her that news, and what that means for her close contacts and the worry for her."

The tests were done at the National Microbiology Laboratory, or NML, in Winnipeg. Morrison said P.E.I.'s cases go straight to the NML to be tested.

"It makes me happy that we're doing all these things, given the direction we have. We're following suit with the rest of the provinces and the federal government," in preparing for COVID-19, she said.

"It just reminds us, let's be vigilant and the importance of why we're making these decisions."

Morrison said a decision on the closures of public schools on P.E.I. will likely be made later this upcoming week.

She said whether the province decides to open additional testing sites will be re-evaluated as the situation progresses.

"It really depends on resources, on the people who can do the testing and also the numbers as we go forth."

Morrison said the ultimate goal is to minimize the reach of the spread.

"Certainly, because most of the cases have been linked out-of-country travel, that's the risk and that's why some of these measures have been put in place."

"We expect results to come back every day. I'm called for every positive case and will continue to be, unless the numbers become to many."

Self-isolation

Morrison said she will have more details on the woman's case.

She clarified that self-isolation is only required for those who have travelled outside of the country after March 8. Those who travelled prior to that date are still being asked to monitor for symptoms.

She said the province will continue to have live conferences every day as the situation develops.

The province has put up signs addressing travel, at the Confederation Bridge and at the Charlottetown Airport directing all international travellers to self-isolate for 14 days upon return.

