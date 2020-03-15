P.E.I.'s Chief Public Health Officer updates Islanders on COVID-19, Sunday

In a media briefing Sunday afternoon, P.E.I.'s Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison updated Islanders on COVID-19 on Prince Edward Island.

On Saturday afternoon, Morrison announced the Island's first confirmed case of COVID-19 is a Queens County woman recently returned from aboard a cruise ship.

The woman is in her 50s and is in self-isolation. Morrison said the woman and her family are doing well.

At the press briefing, Morrison is joined by Health PEI's Chief of Nursing Marion Dowling to respond to questions.

As the number of cases continues to grow across the country and globally, Morrison said additional measures will be put in place across the province.

"I wanted to let people know that our case, that was announced yesterday — [she] continues to self-isolate," Morrison said.

She said additionally contact tracing is also being conducted in relation to the first confirmed case of COVID-19 on P.E.I.

"Every person who has been in contact will be contacted," Morrison said.

Morrison said officials are aware of Islanders who were on the cruise ship and are contacting them as well.

She said the province will release which cruise line the patient was on in the coming days. The cruise ship is not based out of Canada, she said.

One of the provinces new recommendations includes the discontinuation to visitation of P.E.I.'s long-term care facilities.

"We've struggled with this kind of recommendation and how we can best do that.

"They are a vulnerable population who is at risk of the most serious complications of COVID-19," Morrison said.

Dowling said as an additional measure, Health PEI is going to move toward essential services and postpone non-essential appointments at health-care facilities across the Island to alleviate pressures on staff. People will be contacted directly.

Morrison said her office has received many questions from Islanders surrounding early childhood centres.

"Children who have travelled outside the country, including the United States, should not attend an early childhood centre for at least 14 days," she said.

"It's also very important that any child with any symptoms not attend early childcare."

Morrison added that children whose parents have travelled outside of the country should not attend early childcare centres as they are not able to isolate themselves from their parents who are self-isolating.

These are the recommendations being reinforced today, Morrison cautioned they may change in the coming days.

"We want Islanders to know, from Health PEI, we are doing our best to protect our health care workers," Dowling said.

That includes implementing visitor restrictions across all sites. Part of the recommendation is that those who are ill or experiencing symptoms should not visit those who are in health-care facilities across the Island.

Though people who are ill are being discouraged from visitation, Islanders who are experiencing symptoms of the virus are encouraged to seek care.

"They should come to hospital if they need that care."

Dowling said efforts are being made to come up with alternative options for people in private and long-term facilities to keep in touch with loved ones.

"There's all kinds of options we're trying to work through."

Dowling assured Islanders that health care workers are following all guidelines surrounding self-isolation.

Morrison cautioned that self-isolation is only recommended for those who have travelled outside of the country after March 8. Those who travelled prior to that date are still being asked to monitor for symptoms.

She said if people in self-isolation begin experiencing symptoms, those living with them should also self-isolate and monitor their symptoms until test results are confirmed.

Morrison elaborated that the movement of goods and the transportation industry are considered essential travel. People like truck drivers and airline crew will still be able to continue their daily activities but are being asked to self-monitor.

Morrison stressed that those who are most vulnerable follow self-isolation recommendations. Avoiding social gatherings that may put them at increased risk is critical as well as, avoiding touching your face and washing hands.

The province will continue to have live conferences every day as the situation develops.

