Chez-Nous to welcome back residents in mid-August after devastating fire

A seniors' home in Wellington, P.E.I., is now planning to reopen to its residents in mid-August after a fire burned through the residence in January.

La Coopérative Le Chez-Nous ltée has been rebuilding its facility for the past five months. The fire started on Jan. 18 in the basement of the building and was determined to have been caused by a faulty electrical circuit. Emergency services and volunteers helped the residents and staff escape the burning building.

Chez-Nous's residents stayed at Mill River Resort for several weeks after the fire.

Since then, some residents have lived with their families while others temporarily moved to community care centres like Andrews Lodge in Summerside, according to a written release.

"I am very grateful to our staff for their dedication and to the many partners who have worked diligently to complete this huge project over the past few months," said Marcel Richard, president of the co-operative, in the release.

In May, Richard told CBC News he hoped residents could move back to Chez-Nous in the early summer. The release said work on the new facility is progressing well.

