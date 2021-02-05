Now only 31 displaced Chez-Nous residents at Mill River Resort

Only two-thirds of the residents who had to leave a Wellington community care home because of a Jan. 18 fire are still being housed at the Mill River Resort, says the chair of the co-operative running Le Chez-Nous.

Marcel Richard told CBC News that 31 residents were still at the resort as of Friday.

He said people were moved as spaces became available at other P.E.I. seniors' facilities, because some of them needed a level of care that was difficult to provide at the hotel.

"It kind of was beyond our control," he said. "We had to look at our list of clients and the ones that needed the most care… it was becoming a little too hard to keep them in the hotel."

Richard said he hopes to announce a new temporary home for those still at Mill River soon.

"We're really hoping that we'll have something a little more concrete as to what's going to happen in the next week."

He'll also have more information to share on when repairs might be complete at Le Chez-Nous.

He said crews are working 12-hour days to try to get all the residents back to their home as quickly as possible.

The fire was caused by a fault in electrical circuitry in a crawl space on the basement level off the furnace room, the fire marshal's office determined shortly after the blaze.

